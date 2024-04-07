Blue Jays Roundup: Softball can't hold off Sheyenne

Apr. 6—JAMESTOWN — Things were all knotted up at 0-0 in the fourth inning at the Nelson Family Bubble Saturday afternoon.

Then West Fargo Sheyenne showed up to hit.

The Mustangs defeated the Jamestown High School softball team 11-0 and 11-1 to drop the Jays' overall record to 2-2 and 2-0 in the WDA. The Jays defeated Turtle Mountain 30-0 and 27-4 on April 3.

Final stats from Saturday's doubleheader were not available when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

Blue Jay head coach Mike Soulis and his squad will see their first outdoor action on Monday hosting Bismarck High at Trapper Field. The doubleheader is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.