Blue Jays Roundup: Soccer still undefeated

Sep. 21—BISMARCK — Jamestown High School head soccer coach Brandi Harty actually used the word "exceptional" to describe her team's style of play on Thursday night.

"The boys played very well," Harty said. "The intensity and energy they brought into the attack the second half was exceptional."

Jamestown's exceptional energy and intensity fueled a 5-0 defeat of Bismarck High. The Blue Jays are the top team in the West Region with a record of 10-0-2.

"In just the first seven minutes, the Blue Jays had already slipped two goals past BHS goalkeeper Tate Schaner to make it a 2-0 ball game. The score remained locked at 2-0 until senior Connor Traut netted one to make it 3-0 Blue Jays early in the second half.

Brady Harty and Henry Yolain scored the Jays' last two goals.

"I would also like to give credit to our back line and Grant Lunde for helping maintain another shutout this season," Harty said. "They continue to show how important they are to our team."

Lunde faced nine shots on goal. Jamestown put 13 shots on Bismarck's net.

Harty and her crew will be back in action on Tuesday in Mandan. The tilt between the Jays and Braves is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown 5, Bismarck High 0

JHS 2 3 — 5

BHS 0 0 — 0

Scoring

First half

1. JHS, Brady Harty (unassisted), 4th minute; 2. JHS, Iddi Ramadhani (unassisted), 7th minute.

Second half

3. JHS, Connor Traut (Carter Genter); 4. JHS, Harty (Genter); 5. Henry Yolain (unassisted).

Goalkeeper saves: Jamestown, Grant Lunde 9; Bismarck High, Tate Schaner 7, Drew Haberlock 0.

Shots on goal: Jamestown 13; Bismarck High 9