Blue Jays Roundup: Soccer holds Mandan to zero goals

May 2—MANDAN — Olivia Sorlie posted another clean sheet on Thursday evening.

The Jamestown High School girls soccer team's senior goalkeeper made an incredible 15 saves en route to a 0-0 tie with Mandan. The tie puts both the Jays' and Braves' record at 7-1-1.

Mandan and Minot are the only two teams in the WDA to hold Jamestown to zero goals so far this season. Likewise, Minot and Jamestown are the only teams not allowing Mandan to score.

Sorlie and the rest of the Blue Jay squad are scheduled to finish out the week on Friday at Bismarck High beginning at 8 p.m.

Jamestown 0, Mandan 0

JHS 0 0 — 0

MAN 0 0 — 0

Scoring

First half

No scoring.

Second half

No scoring.

Shots on goal: Not recorded.

Goalkeeper saves: Jamestown, Olivia Sorlie, 15; Mandan, Hannah Forderer, 10.

A tie wasn't good enough for the Blue Jay softball team.

Game No. 2 of the Blue Jays' conference tilt against Mandan on April 23 was suspended due to darkness.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Soulis and his team loaded up the bus and drove to Bismarck to play one inning of softball and determine a winner.

"It was tough having to travel that far just to play one inning but it was a learning experience," Soulis said. "We probably didn't bring our A game when we went to Mandan (but) today, the focus was there from the get-go and we treated it like it was a doubleheader."

As the away team, Jamestown batted first.

With no outs on the board and runners at first and second, Torrie Mack homered on a fly ball out to center field to make it a 9-6 ball game.

Makenna Nold was up next.

The senior singled on a drive out to right field. Catcher Addison Graves drove Nold home on a dinger that landed outside the center field fence.

Soulis said the Jays' two home runs and five total runs put pressure on Mandan to perform in the bottom half of the inning.

"They got a couple of runs on an error and a couple of walks but we shut it down after those two runs," Soulis said.

Jamestown wound up winning the affair 11-8 to improve its overall record to 11-5. The Blue Jays will be back in action on Friday at Watford City and will close out the weekend with a doubleheader at Williston on Saturday.

Jamestown 11, Mandan 8

JHS 012 030 5 — 11 9 5

MAN 060 000 2 — 8 55

JHS: Makenna Nold; MAN: No. 22. W — Nold; L — No. 22

Highlights: JHS — Nold (1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) 2-4; Torrie Mack 2-4, 4 RBI, HR; Addison Graves 1-5, 3 RBI, HR.

MAN — Ellie McElvaney 1-2, 3 RBI; Taylor Arnegard 2-3, RBI.