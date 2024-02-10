Blue Jays Roundup: Gymnastics scores in 140s at annual throwback meet

Feb. 9—JAMESTOWN — With one week left before the West Region Gymnastics Meet, it's time to start peaking.

The Blue Jays are doing just that.

The Jamestown High School gymnastics team placed second out of five competing teams on Friday, scoring 144.200 points at its annual throwback meet. Dickinson won Friday's team title with 150.600 points.

Julia Skari was the Jays' top finisher in the all-around, placing second with 37.450 points. Skari's 9.400 on vault placed her third while her performance on beam got her a seventh-place honor. Skari was the floor exercise champion, scoring a monstrous 9.650. Her bar score of 9.550 made for a third-place finish.

The Jays had multiple other team members place within the top 10. Brooklyn Waldie finished sixth on vault with a 9.050 while Lydia Stoterau cleaned up on beam, scoring a 9.400 to finish as the event's runner-up. Stoterau also placed fifth on bars.

Allysah Larson scored a 9.100 on floor to finish sixth.

The Blue Jays will be back in action in Dickinson on Saturday. The Jays' dual with the Midgets is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Team scores

1. Dickinson 150.600; Jamestown 144.200; 3. Mandan 134.950; 4. Breckenridge/Wahpeton 91.400; 5. Valley City 88.350.

Individual top finishers / Blue Jay results

Vault: 1. Elizabeth Karsky, DHS, 9.800; 3. Julia Skari 9.400; 6. Brooklyn Waldie 9.050; 8. Sutton Van Gilder 9.000; 8. Hayden Olson 9.000; 11. Allysah Larson 8.950; 15. Mia Kaiser 8.850; 18. Jozie Davis 8.700; 18. Baynx Kirschenmann 8.700; 22. Lucy Falk 8.600; 23. Sara Everson 8.500.

Beam: 1. Elizabeth Karsky, DHS, 9.650; 2. Lydia Stoterau 9.400; 7. Julia Skari 8.850; 8. Lucy Falk 8.700; 9. Jozie Davis 8.550; 11. Allysah Larson 8.450; 13. Aubrey Krapp 8.300; 16. Brooklyn Waldie 8.050; 17. Hayden Olson 7.900; 18. Madelynn Nagel 7.850; 21. Baynx Kirschenmann 7.650; 23. Sara Everson 7.600; 26. Sutton Van Gilder 7.300; 35. Mia Kaiser 6.600.

Floor: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 9.650; 6. Allysah Larson 9.100; 7. Jozie Davis 9.050; 14. Sutton Van Gilder 8.800; 17. Brooklyn Waldie 8.700; 20. Aubrey Krapp 8.550; 23. Sara Everson 8.400; 24. Hayden Olson 8.300; 25. Lucy Falk 8.200; 26. Baynx Kirschenmann 8.100; 30. Mia Kaiser 7.400.

Bars: 1. Brooklyn Wairner, DHS, 9.800; 3. Julia Skari 9.550; 5. Lydia Stoterau 9.000; 8. Sutton Van Gilder 8.700; 10. Allysah Larson 8.400; 10. Brooklyn Waldie 8.400; 12. Madelynn Nagel 8.200; 12. Baynx Kirschenmann 8.200; 16. Hayden Olson 8.150; 16. Lucy Falk 8.150; 18. Sara Everson 7.950; 22. Mia Kaiser 7.600; 25. Jozie Davis 7.500; 27. Aubrey Krapp 7.050.

All-Around: 1. Elizabeth Karsky, DHS, 38.600; 2. Julia Skari 37.450; 7. Allysah Larson 34.900; 9. Brooklyn Waldie 34.200; 10. Jozie Davis 33.800; 10. Sutton Van Gilder 33.800; 13. Lucy Falk 33.650; 15. Hayden Olson 33.350; 18. Baynx Kirschenmann 32.650; 19. Sara Everson 32.450; 25. Mia Kaiser 30.450; 30. Aubrey Krapp 23.900; 33. Lydia Stoterau 18.400; 35. Madelynn Nagel 16.050.