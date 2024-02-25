Blue Jays Roundup: Gymnastics finishes 2023-24 season Saturday

Feb. 24—DICKINSON, N.D. — Saturday was all about celebrating the small victories for members of the Jamestown High School gymnastics team.

"Today we might not have all of the big wins we wanted but there were plenty of small wins throughout the day," JHS head coach Bre Carlson said.

The Class A State Gymnastics Meet was held on Feb. 23-24. Friday marked the team competition while Saturday was the individual day. On the individual day, each of the qualified gymnasts competed for the event and all-around titles.

Carlson said the individual day is always the tougher of the two.

"(On Friday) the girls gave everything they could for their team, and today they really had to dig deep to find the extra drive to compete at 100%," Carlson said. "On the individual day, the girls are separated into four randomized groups with other competitors while they compete to keep things fair.

"Not being able to be surrounded by your teammates also adds an extra level of difficulty to the day," she said. "Overall though, we had some really solid efforts put out."

Official scores and results were unavailable when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

Blue Jay sophomore Sutton Van Gilder performed well on Saturday. Van Gilder earned the best score of her career on bars and earned a top-15 spot in each of the four events and the all-around.

Senior Allysah Larson had a rockstar of a day too.

Larson notched her career-high bar score and placed in three of the four events and the all-around.

"She really left it all out there today and is certainly going out with a bang," Carlson said of Larson.

The Blue Jays' top-scorer on Friday, Julia Skari, had a rough start to the individual contest falling on both beam and floor but managed to pick it up for bars and vault. The junior put out her best bar score which was good enough to place fourth. Skari tied for third on vault.

As for the Jays' underclassmen, Lucy Falk went into the meet ranked 29th in the all-around and came out 20th.

"She was able to put everything together today and that was just enough for her to place on beam," Carlson said. "I think many of the underclassmen got a feel for how the state meet works and will be ready to rock it next year."

The Blue Jays had a standout year this season, placing either first or second in every meet but one. On Friday, the Jays finished second as a team scoring a 144.142. The Jays had a program-record number of individual state qualifiers with 14.