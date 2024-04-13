Blue Jays Roundup: Golf places third at 11-team invite Friday

Apr. 12—BISMARCK — The Jamestown High School boys golf team showed up to play on Friday.

Led by Luke LeFevre, the Jays opened up their season with a third-place finish at the Bismarck Century Invite. As a team, the Jays scored 322 points. Century took home the team title with a grand total of 296 points. Minot North pulled out Friday's No. 2 finish with 304 points.

Next up for the Jays is one of their two home invites. Invite No. 1 is set to be a two-day invite beginning at 1 p.m. on April 19 at the Jamestown Country Club. Play will conclude on April 20.

In Bismarck, LeFevre placed fifth overall with a six-over-75. Jace Dillman was the Jays' No. 2 finisher with an 80.

Hunter Gegelman and Nate Walz were neck and neck all day and wound up finishing their rounds within one stroke of each other. Gegelman finished with an 83 while Walz shot an 84.

Camron Andersen and Kai Backen rounded out the Jays' six-man roster with a 98 and 106 respectively.

Century Invite

Team results

1. Century, 296; 2. Minot North, 304; 3. Jamestown, 322; 4. Legacy, 329; T5. St. Mary's, 331; T5. Mandan, 331; 7. Minot High, 332; 8. Williston, 334; 9. Bismarck High, 342; 10. Watford City, 344; 11. Dickinson, 362; 12. TMCHS Belcourt, 401

Top 10 finishers

1 Bennett Bartsch, Minot North, 70; 2. Aidan Kaufman, Century, 72; 3. Parker Beck, Century, 73; 4. Lucas Schoepp, Century, 74; 5. Luke LeFevre, Jamestown, 75; T6. Ryker Landers, St. Mary's, 76; T6. Kasen Rostad, Minot North, 76; T8. Tyrus Jangula, Bismarck High, 77; T8. Fynn Sagsveen, Century, 77; T8. Tyler Bast, Minot North, 77

Blue Jay results

Luke LeFevre, 75; Jace Dillman, 80; Hunter Gegelman, 83; Nate Walz, 84; Camron Andersen, 98; Kai Backen, 106

The Blue Jay girls soccer team is headed back to the Buffalo City with a perfect record in tow.

Jamestown defeated Williston 7-0 on Friday to improve to 3-0 on the year. The Jays defeated Bismarck St. Mary's 2-0 on Thursday night while the team's first win of the year came on April 6 against Bismarck High.

The fun started early for the Blue Jays on Friday with a goal from senior Reese Christ in the fourth minute. Three minutes later, Briella Martin made good on a pass from Sara Sletto to give her team a 2-0 advantage over the Coyotes. Miah Torres capped off the first half, scoring in the 12th minute.

Christ, Amelia Newman, Gracelin Challeen and Layla Becker all scored in the second half. In total, the Jays put 17 shots on net. Williston did not record a shot on goal.

The Jays' next game on the schedule is slated for 7:30 p.m. on April 18 at Mandan.

Jamestown 7, Williston 0

JHS 3 4 — 7

WIL 0 0 — 0

Scoring

First half

1. JHS, Reese Christ (unassisted), 4th minute; 2. JHS, Briella Martin (Sara Sletto), 7th minute; 3. JHS, Miah Torres (unassisted), 12th minute.

Second half

4. JHS, Amelia Newman (unassisted), 42nd minute; 5. JHS, Gracelin Challeen (Newman), 45th minute; 6. JHS, Reese Christ (unassisted), 69th minute; 7. JHS, Layla Becker (unassisted), 75th minute.

Shots on goal: Jamestown 17; Williston 0

Saves: Jamestown, Olivia Sorlie, 0; Williston, Emma Shockley 10.