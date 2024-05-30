Blue Jays Roundup: Golf places third Wednesday, qualifies for State

May 29—JAMESTOWN — Playing at home really is does have its advantages — just look at the Jamestown High School boys golf team.

On Wednesday at the WDA Regional Meet at the Jamestown Country Club, the Blue Jays carded a team score of 341 to place third and send the squad back to the NDHSAA State Golf Meet.

Bismarck Century won the team title with a score of 320 while Minot North picked up second-place honors with a team total of 327. St. Mary's, Williston and Minot will be the three other teams set to represent the WDA at next week's state meet.

Junior Hunter Gegelman was the Jays' front man on Wednesday. The junior shot a 77 to tie him for fourth-place overall. Gegelman was only two strokes off of WDA champion Kasen Rostad on Wednesday.

Jace Dillman and Vaughn Romsdal wound up tying for 16th with scores of 86 while Luke LeFevre's 92 put him at the No. 39 slot. Camron Andersen finished the round out at 98. Nate Walz rounded out the six-man roster with a 106.

The state meet is set to be held at Grand Forks' Kings Walk Golf Course June 4-5. Tee times are still to be determined.

WDA Regional Meet

Team results

1. Bismarck Century 320; 2. Minot North 327; 3. Jamestown 341; 4. St. Mary's 348; T4. Williston 348; 6. Minot 349; 7. Legacy 351; 8. Bismarck High 362; T8. Dickinson 362; T8. Mandan 362; 11. Watford City 375; 12. TMCHS 394.

Top 10 finishers

1. Kasen Rostad, MIN-N, 75; 2. Evan Fisher, BC, 76; T2. Lucas Schoepp, BC, 76; 4. Parker Beck, BC, 77; 4. Hunter Gegelman, JHS, 77; 6. Tyrus Jangula, BHS, 78; 7. Quinn Shillingstad, SM, 78; 8. Tyler Bast, MIN-N, 81; 9. Ryker Landers, SM, 83; 9. Afton Bartz, BC, 83; 11. Bennett Bartsch, MIN-N, 84; 11. Fynn Sagsveen, BC, 84; 11. Jorey Johnson, MAN, 84.

Blue Jay results

4. Hunter Gegelman 77; 16. Jace Dillman 86; 16. Vaughn Romsdal 86; 39. Luke LeFevre 92; 52. Camron Andersen 98; 70. Nate Walz 106.