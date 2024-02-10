Blue Jays Roundup: Girls wrestling sending athletes to State

Feb. 9—MINOT, N.D. — Feb. 9 was a good day for the Jamestown High School girls wrestling team.

The Blue Jays competed at the West Region Tournament on Friday. As a team, the Blue Jays placed sixth out of 28 competing teams with 98 team points. Minot was crowned as the WDA Team Champion. The Majettes scored 240 points. Bismarck High, the WDA runners-up, scored 235 points.

Individually, seven members of the Blue Jays' team qualified for the 2024 State Girls Wrestling Tournament. The state tourney is slated to be held at the Fargodome Feb. 23-24.

"I am so proud of this team, the way they compete and are there for each other," JHS head girls wrestling coach James Meland said. "Some came up a little short this weekend, but every one of them gave it everything they had and left it out on the mat."

Kaydence Golding was the Jays' top individual finisher. The seventh grader placed second in the 112-pound bracket. Golding suffered a fall against Legacy's Alicia Kenfack at the 2:34 mark of the championship match.

After dropping in her first match of the day, Gabby Romans fought her way back to place third in the 148-pound bracket.

Romans wrestled six total matches and ended her day winning by a 4-3 decision over Minot's Katelyn Vetter.

Gracie Berceir was the Jays' final top-three finisher — notching a third-place finish at 170 pounds. Berceir (32-9) won by fall over Williston's Jordyn Radasa two minutes into the match.

Miah Torres, Mackenzie Stoddartt, Aspen Humes and Hope Miller were the other four Blue Jays to qualify for State placing seventh, eighth and sixth respectively.

"We have one more tournament and one more chance to show them all what we are made of," Meland said. "Be Bold, go Blue Jays."

Team results

1. Minot 240; 2. Bismarck High 235; 3. Legacy 186.5; 4. Century 140; 5. Dickinson 112.5; 6. Jamestown 98; 7. Mandan 89; 8. Hettinger/Scranton 73; 9. Beulah-Hazen 44; 10. New Salem-Almont 43; 11. Des Lacs-Burlington 40; 11. Williston 40; 13. Stanley 36; 14. Harvey/Wells County 35; 15. Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central 27; 15. Williams County 27; 17. Linton/HMB 21; 18. Watford City 18; 19. TMCHS 13; 20. Killdeer 8.5; 21. New Town 6; 22. MonDak 5; 23. Alexander 0; 23. Beach 0; 23. Bowman County 0; 23. Standing Rock 0; 23. Velva 0; 23. White Shield 0.

Blue Jay results

112

Kaydence Golding (28-4) placed second

Champ. Round 1 — Kaydence Golding (Jamestown) 28-4 won by fall over Savannah Braaten (Minot) 5-8 (Fall 0:36)

Quarterfinal — Kaydence Golding (Jamestown) 28-4 won by fall over Emily Schilling (Dickinson) 8-14 (Fall 0:49)

Semifinal — Kaydence Golding (Jamestown) 28-4 won by fall over Anna Engwicht (New Salem-Almont) 18-9 (Fall 1:47)

1st Place Match — Alicia Kenfack (Bismarck Legacy) 40-0 won by fall over Kaydence Golding (Jamestown) 28-4 (Fall 2:34)

118

Miah Torres (12-9) placed seventh

Champ. Round 1 — Miah Torres (Jamestown) 12-9 won by fall over Braelynn Pfaff (Bismarck) 0-2 (Fall 1:02)

Quarterfinal — Hallie Nash (Minot) 32-11 won by fall over Miah Torres (Jamestown) 12-9 (Fall 5:55)

Cons. Round 2 — Miah Torres (Jamestown) 12-9 won by fall over E'miah Castine (Minot) 3-13 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 3 — Elizabeth Youboty (Bismarck Legacy) 33-14 won by decision over Miah Torres (Jamestown) 12-9 (Dec 7-4)

7th Place Match — Miah Torres (Jamestown) 12-9 won by fall over Hailey Wiesz (Harvey-Wells County) 11-14 (Fall 0:47)

136

Mackenzie Stoddartt (20-19) placed eighth.

Champ. Round 1 — Mackenzie Stoddartt (Jamestown) 20-19 won by fall over Isabel Medearis (Dickinson) 4-11 (Fall 1:12)

Quarterfinal — Ellie Roseland (Hettinger/Scranton) 25-9 won by fall over Mackenzie Stoddartt (Jamestown) 20-19 (Fall 1:04)

Cons. Round 2 — Mackenzie Stoddartt (Jamestown) 20-19 won by decision over Chloe Bartz (Harvey-Wells County) 10-18 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 3 — Madison Reems (Bismarck) 37-11 won by decision over Mackenzie Stoddartt (Jamestown) 20-19 (Dec 10-7)

7th Place Match — Phoebe Wade (Bismarck) 12-15 won by fall over Mackenzie Stoddartt (Jamestown) 20-19 (Fall 0:40)

148

Gabby Romans (29-13) placed third

Champ. Round 1 — Christina Dohrmann (Dickinson) 9-11 won by major decision over Gabby Romans (Jamestown) 29-13 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 1 — Gabby Romans (Jamestown) 29-13 won by decision over Kenley Hamley (Turtle Mountain) 24-14 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 — Gabby Romans (Jamestown) 29-13 won by fall over Jamia Cunningham (Dickinson) 15-16 (Fall 1:52)

Cons. Round 3 — Gabby Romans (Jamestown) 29-13 won by fall over Megan Ebach (Minot) 13-14 (Fall 2:14)

Cons. Semi — Gabby Romans (Jamestown) 29-13 won by decision over Sofia Meyer (Bismarck Legacy) 15-18 (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match — Gabby Romans (Jamestown) 29-13 won by decision over Katelyn Vetter (Minot) 25-13 (Dec 4-3)

155

Aspen Humes (15-10) placed sixth

Champ. Round 1 — Aspen Humes (Jamestown) 15-10 won by fall over Isabella LeBeau (Standing Rock) 0-6 (Fall 1:34)

Quarterfinal — Lexi Beckler (Bismarck) 24-12 won by fall over Aspen Humes (Jamestown) 15-10 (Fall 2:33)

Cons. Round 2 — Aspen Humes (Jamestown) 15-10 won by decision over Raynah McDaniel (Bismarck) 2-14 (Dec 12-7)

Cons. Round 3 — Aspen Humes (Jamestown) 15-10 won by medical forfeit over Deysi Krisher (Des-Lacs Burlington) 17-11 (M. For.)

Cons. Semi — Kiley Cline (Beulah-Hazen) 17-8 won by fall over Aspen Humes (Jamestown) 15-10 (Fall 1:59)

5th Place Match — Lainy Jochim (Mandan) 27-15 won by fall over Aspen Humes (Jamestown) 15-10 (Fall 1:31)

170

Grace Bercier (32-9) placed third

Champ. Round 1 — Grace Bercier (Jamestown) 32-9 won by fall over Danica Shorey (Bismarck) 9-18 (Fall 0:32)

Quarterfinal — Grace Bercier (Jamestown) 32-9 won by fall over Paige Spomer (Bismarck Century) 25-12 (Fall 3:25)

Semifinal — Victoria Pasterz (Des-Lacs Burlington) 29-2 won by fall over Grace Bercier (Jamestown) 32-9 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Semi — Grace Bercier (Jamestown) 32-9 won by fall over Brennida Myers (Bismarck Century) 23-20 (Fall 0:45)

3rd Place Match — Grace Bercier (Jamestown) 32-9 won by fall over Jordyn Radasa (Williston) 34-11 (Fall 2:00)

190

Hope Miller (14-23) placed sixth

Champ. Round 1 — Hope Miller (Jamestown) 14-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Mekayla Stordalen (Bismarck Century) 28-8 won by fall over Hope Miller (Jamestown) 14-23 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 2 — Hope Miller (Jamestown) 14-23 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Hope Miller (Jamestown) 14-23 won by fall over Riley Cline (Beulah-Hazen) 2-17 (Fall 2:02)

Cons. Semi — Lilly Analugo (Bismarck) 12-15 won by fall over Hope Miller (Jamestown) 14-23 (Fall 3:37)

5th Place Match — Sheena Locke (Bismarck) 12-15 won by fall over Hope Miller (Jamestown) 14-23 (Fall 2:10)