Blue Jays Roundup: Girls basketball gets better against Minot

Feb. 6—JAMESTOWN — It's hard for Andy Skunberg to be disappointed in his team this year.

"As a coach, you always want a team that gives their all until the very end and the girls do that every game," Skunberg said on after the Jamestown High School girls basketball team's game against Minot. "Our team goal this season has been to get better every game and we did that tonight."

While they got better, the Blue Jays still recorded a loss on Tuesday. The Jays dropped 81-49 to the Majettes to fall to 1-11 in the conference standings. Skunberg and the Jays' next test is slated for Friday at Bismarck High. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.

"We knew the Minot game was going to be tough- they are a well-rounded team and there's a reason they are rated No. 1," Skunberg said. "Overall I am happy with how we played against this top-rated team. I saw a lot of improvement from our team since we played them in Minot."

Adisyn Yunck led the Blue Jays in total scoring with 11 points while Mea Ulland hit a trio of 3s to put nine on the stat books. Haley Attleson, Amelia Newman and Leah Trumbauer all ended with seven points. The Jays had six shooters hit at least one 3-pointer. Ulland's three led the squad from behind the arc.

Minot 81, Jamestown 49

MIN — Stats not provided.

JHS — Adisyn Yunck 11, Mea Ulland 9, Haley Attleson 7, Amelia Newman 7, Leah Trumbauer 7, Mari Anderson 3, Emily Ellingson 3, Hannah Attleson 2. Totals: 14 FG, 13-18 FT, 19 fouls. 3-pointers: Ulland 3, Yunck 1, Haley Attleson 1, Trumbauer 1, Anderson 1, Ellingson 1.

The Blue Jay boys basketball team simply didn't have any answers for Minot on Tuesday.

Head coach Jason Carroll and his squad dropped 75-40 to the No. 1 team in the WDA. The Jays are now 3-9 in the West Region and will seek to improve their record come Friday at Bismarck High. The Jays are slated to take on the Demons at 7:45 p.m.

Jaxon Kolpin had a breakout game for the Jays on Tuesday, notching nine points to tie Dalton Lamp for the leading scorer status. Noah Meissner and James Horgan each contributed eight points to the Jays' score while Caleb Schiele, Jack Van Berkom and Braxton Perkins all scored two points.

The Jays went 7-for-9 at the stripe. Lamp led the crew from beyond the arc with two 3-pointers made.

Payton Schell and Aric Winczewski led the Magicians in scoring, notching 19 and 16 points respectively.

Minot 75, Jamestown 40

JHS 20 20 — 40

MIN 36 39 — 75

JHS — Jaxon Kolpin 9, Dalton Lamp 9, Noah Meissner 8, James Horgan 8, Caleb Schiele 2, Jack Van Berkom 2, Braxton Perkins 2. Totals: 15 FG, 7-9 FT, 15 fouls. 3-pointers: Lamp 2, Kolpin 1.

MIN — Payton Schell 19, Aric Winczewski 16, Logan Conklin 9, Grayson Schaeffer 7, Kaden Flavin 5, Lucas Beeter 4, Landon Bedell 4, Fischer Johnson 4, Mason Jenson 3, Broden Nelson 2, Carson Sessing 2, Carson Deaver 2. Totals: 22 FG, 13-16 FT, 10 fouls. 3-pointers: Schell 3, Flavin 1, Winczewski 1, Jenson 1.