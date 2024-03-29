Blue Jays Roundup: Boys track and field goes hard at WDA Indoor

Mar. 28—BISMARCK — Brady Harty was having a great day on Thursday.

The Jamestown High School junior wound up placing in three individual events at the WDA Indoor Invite at the University of Mary.

In the 400 meter dash Harty wound up placing fifth with a time of 54.12 seconds. The junior also competed in the 60 meter hurdles. Harty placed eighth in the hurdles with a time of 9.17. In triple jump, Harty placed sixth with a personal best jump of 39 feet, 10 inches.

The Blue Jay boys track and field squad placed sixth at the invite. Bismarck High won the team title, scoring 169 points.

Sam Anteau and Jack Schauer cleaned up in the 1600-meter run. Anteau placed third with a time of 4 minutes, 36.97 seconds while Schauer crossed the line 11 seconds later to finish seventh. Micah Stoudt and Raine Job rounded out the Jays' runners in the event, placing 14th and 15th respectively.

In the sprints, Henry Yolain placed seventh in the 60 meter dash while Noah Lynch sped to a sixth-place finish in the 200.

The Jays set a couple of personal bests in the relays. In the 4x200, Gradin Thorlakson, Lynch, Aiden Skari and Ryan Kallenbach finished the four laps in 1:38.77 to place fourth. In the 4x400, Anteau, Damien Cross, Xander Netolicky and Isaac Duven set a team PR of 3:59.24.

Jamestown's next meet on the schedule is slated for April 12 at Mandan. The meet will begin at approximately 1 p.m.

Team results

1. Bismarck High 169; 2. Legacy 111; 3. Century 95; 4. St. Mary's 46; 5. Mandan 42; 6. Jamestown 32.

Top finishers / Blue Jay results

4x200: 1. Bismarck High (Deegan Staudinger, Carson Dschaak, Preston Lemar, Ty Luetzen), 1:33.70; 4. Jamestown (Gradin Thorlakson, Noah Lynch, Aiden Skari, Ryan Kallenbach), 1:38.77.

Long jump: 1. Deegan Staudinger, BHS, 22-11; 16. Aiden Skari 18-09.50; 30. Ryan Kallenbach 17-05.

60 meter hurdles: 1. Yusuf Jama, LEG, 8.27; 8. Brady Harty 9.17; 13. Jared Sagaser 10.83; 14. Kale Ziegler 10.94; 15. John Belzer 11.45.

60 meter dash: 1. Jeran McNichols, BHS, 6.80; 7. Henry Yolain 7.34; 13. Ryan Kallenbach 7.58; 26. Xander Netolicky 7.82.

1600: 1. Parker Hintz, BHS, 4:18.88; 3. Sam Anteau 4:36.97; 7. Jack Schauer 4:47.61; 15. Micah Stoudt 5:07.74; 16. Raine Job 5:08.44.

High jump: 1. Hudsen Sheldon, MAN, 6-04.

400: 1. Dawson Balzer, BHS, 52.94; 5. Brady Harty 54.12.

Pole vault: 1. Yusuf Jama, LEG, 13-06.

200: 1. Colby Fleck, SM, 22.69; 6. Noah Lynch 24.64; 7. Gradin Thorlakson 24.76.

800: 1. Gavyn Graham 2:01.93.

Shot put: 1. Evan Schmit, 55-02; 12. Jacoby Traut 41-00; 13. Cody Berreth 40-06; 18. Jack Van Berkom 35-09.

4x400: 1. Century (Jaxon Birst, Anthony Davis, Gavyn Graham, Josh Berger), 3:31.14; 5. Jamestown (Sam Anteau, Damien Cross, Xander Netolicky, Isaac Duven), 3:59.24.

Triple jump: 1. Bennet Lonn, LEG, 43-03.50; 6. Brady Harty 39-10.