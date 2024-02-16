Blue Jays Roundup: Boys hockey drops in first round of WDA tournament

Feb. 15—BISMARCK, N.D. — The Jamestown High School boys hockey team will have to find a way to win on Friday if they want a chance at advancing to the 2024 State Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Blue Jays fell 6-1 to Minot in the opening round of the 2024 West Region Tournament Thursday evening.

The Jays will face off against Williston in the WDA loser-out game on Friday beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. at Bismarck's VFW Sports Center.

Minot didn't waste any time pulling ahead of the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Ben Haaland broke the ice with 90 seconds gone in the first period, punching one past Louis Kjellberg to take a 1-0 lead. Jaxson Radke doubled the Magicians' lead before the first break.

Tyson Jorissen made it a one-goal game, scoring one off a pair of assists from Nate Walz and Adam Sortland but then Mackley Morelli got loose.

Morelli scored a pair of goals in the second to put his team up 4-1.

A final two goals scored in the third sealed the Jays' fate.

Minot outshot the Jays 17-3 in the second period and 43-11 overall. Jamestown goaltender Louis Kjellberg made 37 saves while Minot's Devon Keller made 10 saves.

Minot 6, Jamestown 1

JHS 0 1 0 — 1

MIN 2 2 2 — 6

Scoring

First period

1. MIN, Ben Haaland (Aidan Diehl), 1:30; 2. MIN, Jaxson Radke (Ben Haaland), 11:37.

Second period

3. JHS, Tyson Jorissen (Nate Walz, Adam Sortland), 4:26; 4. MIN, Mackley Morelli (Diehl), 7:05; 5. MIN, Mackley Morelli (Brock Mattson), 12:54.

Third period

6. MIN, Finlee Bentz (unassisted), 4:19; 7. MIN, Teegan Strand (Carter Coleman, Cole Richeson), 14:32.

Goalie saves: Jamestown, Louis Kjellberg 15-11-11—37; Minot, Devon Keller 3-4-3—10.

Penalties: Jamestown 0 for 0 minutes; Minot 2 for 4 minutes.

The Blue Jay girls hockey team's season has ended.

The Jays dropped 3-0 to Fargo North/South on Thursday evening, thus eliminating any chance of a trip to the 2024 Girls State Hockey Tournament next week.

Official scoring was not available when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

The Jays finished out the season at 6-17.

Senior Arya Mickelson led the Jays in scoring with seven goals and five assists for 12 total points. Ellie Krueger also tallied 12 points notching five goals and seven assists. Hannah Soulis was responsible for five goals an six assists for 11 total points.

Senior goaltender Olivia Sorlie was a star for the Blue Jays all season long. The senior allowed 54 goals. She faced 882 shots and made 828 saves for a 93.9% save percentage. The University of Arizona hockey commit averaged 34 saves per game.

The Jays will graduate seven this season.