Blue Jays Roundup: Basketball season ends

Mar. 1—BISMARCK, N.D. — For the second day in a row, Dalton Lamp scored 20 points.

Unfortunately, that wasn't quite enough to keep the Blue Jays' season alive.

Lamp and the Blue Jays dropped 62-51 to sixth-seeded Bismarck Legacy in the loser-out game of the WDA tournament on Friday afternoon. The loss to the Sabers signaled the end of the Blue Jays' season. The Jays ended the year at 5-11 in the WDA conference standings and 7-16 overall.

"It was a difficult season due to things out of our control like injuries and illness," JHS head coach Jason Carroll said. "It made it really difficult to cover things in practice that need to be covered, and today, that kind of caught up with us.

"We just didn't have any continuity in certain game situations because there was always one or two guys on the floor that just didn't get enough repetitions on plays on offense and defense," he said.

While Friday ended up a loss for the boys in blue, the crew went down swinging.

Thomas Newman nailed four buckets from the floor, 1-for-4 from long range and 2-for-3 at the line for a total of 13 points. Jackson Rose also had a standout day with 12 points.

In the 36 minutes, there were 10 lead changes between the two teams and three ties. At the halfway mark, the Blue Jays only trailed Legacy by one. The squad just didn't have enough in the tank to keep up with the Sabers' second-half scoring.

Legacy outscored Jamestown 35-25 in the second half. Lucas Kupfer led the Sabers in scoring with 18 points.

"It has never been an effort issue with this group," Carroll said. "They battled through so much this season. I am proud of them for competing every night.

"This group of seniors was snake bit from the end of last season when they found out they would have to learn a whole new system, and adjust to new things ... they handled it pretty well all things considered. I saw a lot of growth (and) I established some lifelong relationships that I will never forget."

Legacy 62, Jamestown 51

JHS 26 25 — 51

LEG 27 35 — 62

JHS — Dalton Lamp 20, Thomas Newman 13, Jackson Rose 12, James Horgan 2, Ryan Larson 2, Jack Van Berkom 2. Totals: 21-53 FG, 2-7 FT, 31 rebounds, 16 fouls, 7 assists, 15 turnovers, 0 blocks, 5 steals. 3-pointers: Lamp 4, Rose 2, Newman 1.

LEG — Lucas Kupfer 18, Jonathan Roubideaux 11, Brody Weigel 10, Parker Falcon 8, Jarin Torske 7, Sawyer Grubb 5, Makiya Berryhill 3.

At the start of the season, the Jamestown High School girls basketball team had one athlete who had seen varsity action.

Now at the end, they have nine girls who know how to string together 36 minutes worth of varsity basketball.

"The dedication and passion these incredible athletes have demonstrated this season is admirable and we have grown a lot," JHS head coach Andy Skunberg said. "Their commitment to teamwork, and perseverance has been truly inspiring, and I'm excited to have them all return next season.

"As we say farewell to this season, as a team we have focused on celebrating the achievements and memories we've shared, knowing that the future holds endless opportunities for growth and success," he said.

The Blue Jays' season came to an end Friday afternoon, falling 64-49 to Bismarck Century in the WDA tournament loser-out game. The Jays finished the season at 2-14 in the WDA standings and 6-18 overall.

"We knew going into the WDA tournament we were going to face tough competition and have to fight," Skunberg said. "We are a young team and being in the tournament allowed our young team to gain a lot of experience."

Freshman Adisyn Yunck was the Jays' offensive anchor on Friday, notching 11 points while sophomore Haley Attleson put 10 on the books. Nine of Attleson's points came from behind the arc.

"While it's always a disappointment to have the season end before the state tournament, these girls have demonstrated remarkable tenacity and grit throughout the season," Skunberg said. "We know these hard-fought battles will help us be stronger next season."