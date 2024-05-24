Blue Jays Roundup: Baseball puts up a fight against Legacy

May 23—MINOT — Thomas Newman threw a gem of a game on Thursday.

The junior ace did his best to try and help the Blue Jay baseball team past Bismarck Legacy in the opening round of the WDA tournament but unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be.

The second-seeded Sabers beat the Jays 2-1 to advance to Friday's semifinal round. Legacy will face Williston while the Blue Jays will face third-seeded Dickinson in the 11 a.m. loser-out game. Both games will be played at Minot's Corbett Field.

Newman went the distance throwing all six innings. He gave up four hits and walked two batters. He struck out three.

While Legacy got the W, the Blue Jays came out swinging.

Right away in the first, Jaxon Kolpin drove in Adam Sortland on a single to give the seventh-seeded Blue Jays a 1-0 advantage over the Sabers. The Blue Jay defense held steady until the bottom of the third when they gave up their first unearned run. Legacy got its second run in the fifth.

"In a close game like that, we couldn't afford to make the mistakes we did, both offensively and defensively," JHS head coach Jack Bowman said.

Legacy 2, Jamestown 1

JHS 100 000 0 — 1 8 2

LEG 001 010 X — 2 4 0

JHS — Thomas Newman; LEG — Logan Lawrence; Jameson Johnson (3). W — Johnson; L — Newman.

Highlights: JHS — Newman (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K); Adam Sortland 2-3; Jaxon Kolpin 2-3, RBI; Kaiden Hakanson 2-3, 2B; Braxton Perkins 1-3.

LEG — Marcus Butts 1-2; Cooper Miller 1-4; Ryker Zietz 2-2, 2B.

Kinley Anderson ended day No. 1 of her final NDHSAA Class A State Track and Field Meet with one point at the 2024

Anderson, a senior thrower for the Blue Jays, wound up placing eighth in the discus competition, throwing her disc 122 feet to place eighth and collecting one point for the Blue Jay girls team.

Layna Hoffer's jump of 5 feet, 1 inch got the freshman her first points of the state tournament. Hoffer finished fourth.

Sam Anteau missed the podium by one spot in the 3200 meter run. Anteau finished his eight laps with a time of 9:46.55 — a personal best by six seconds.

Competition will resume Friday beginning at 10:15 a.m.