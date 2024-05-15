Blue Jays Roundup: Baseball goes 1-for-2 at Jack Brown Tuesday

May 14—JAMESTOWN — It was a day for splits in McElroy Park on Tuesday.

As the Blue Jay softball team was battling Dickinson in its last conference game of the season, the Blue Jay baseball team was fighting for some wins over at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Jays topped Bismarck High 6-3 in game No. 1 and then dropped 8-3 to the Demons in the second game. Jamestown"s next chance at a win is slated to come on Thursday at Williston. Head coach Jack Bowman and the Jays will finish out the week with a doubleheader on Friday against Dickinson at Jack Brown. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Adam Sortland was pinned as the Jays' starting hurler. The senior pitched a complete game allowing three runs on four hits. He walked four batters and retired three. At the plate, Sortland went 1-for-3.

Tyson Jorissen, Thomas Newman and Jaxon Kolpin also went .333 at the plate in game No. 1. Kaiden Hakanson and Bennett Goehner were 1-for-2 while Ethan Oettle was 2-for-3.

Game 2 stats were not available when The Jamestown Sun went to press.

Jamestown 6, Bismarck High 3

BHS 100 020 0 — 3 4 2

JHS 211 002 X — 6 8 2

BHS: Gage Gronberg; Tanner Groseclose (3); JHS: Adam Sortland. W — Sortland; L — Gronberg.

Highlights: BHS — Quin Hafner 2-4; Groseclose 1-3, RBI, 3B; Drew Taylor 1-2.

JHS — Sortland (7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K), 1-3; Tyson Jorissen 1-3; Thomas Newman 1-3, RBI; Kaiden Hakanson 1-2, 2 RBI; Jaxon Kolpin 1-3, 2B; Ethan Oettle 2-3; Bennett Goehner 1-2.

The Blue Jays finished out their first invite of the week with a 349-point, seventh place finish at Bismarck's Hawktree Golf Course on Tuesday.

Junior Hunter Gegelman led the Blue Jay roster with an 83 while Vaughn Romsdal finished his round with an 88. Nate Walz and Luke LeFevre both carded 89s while seniors Camron Andersen and Kai Backen recorded scores of 91 and 99 respectively.

Jamestown will be back in action on Friday up at Dickinson's Heart River Golf Course. Tee times are scheduled at 10 a.m.

St. Mary's Invite

Team results

1. Minot North, 318; 2. Century, 319; 3. Minot High, 337; 4. Legacy, 350; 5. Mandan, 341; 6. Williston, 346; 7. Jamestown, 349; 8. Bismarck High, 352; 9. Dickinson, 369; 10. Watford City, 375; 11. St. Mary's, 377; 12. TMCHS, Inc.;

Top 10 finishers

1. Kasen Rostad, Minot North, 75; 2. Jayce Johnson, Mandan, 76; T3. Bennett Bartsch, Minot North, 77; T3. Aidan Kaufman, Century, 77; T5. Brodie Berger, Legacy, 78; T5. Parker Beck, Century, 78; 7. Parker Argent, Minot High, 79; T8. Ryker Landers, St. Mary's, 80; T8. Tyrus Jangula, Bismarck High, 80; 10. Dawson Lentz, Century, 81

Blue Jay results

Hunter Gegelman, 83; Vaughn Romsdal, 88; Nate Walz, 89; Luke LeFevre, 89; Camron Andersen, 91; Kai Backen, 99