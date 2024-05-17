Blue Jays Roundup: Baseball goes 1-and-1 against Williston

May 16—WILLISTON, N.D. — The Blue Jays had a 9-3 lead over Williston in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday afternoon.

That wasn't good enough for Jamestown's Bennett Goehner.

With a runner at first, Goehner, a sophomore for the Jays, powered one over the left field fence to give the Jays a 11-3 advantage over the Coyotes.

Then, just for good measure, the Jays scored one more in the seventh to take game No. 1 of the doubleheader 12-3. The Jays dropped 10-0 to Williston in game No. 2 to put their record at 7-9 in conference and 7-11 overall.

Thomas Newman's performance on the mound, did much to limit the Coyotes' offensive production in the first game.

The junior went five innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He walked four and retired five. Jaxon Kolpin threw the sixth inning and Braxton Perkins finished out the game with a no-hitter performance in the seventh.

Tyson Jorissen was nothing if not consistent in the opening game going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate. The senior drove in three and notched one of the Jays' three doubles.

Head coach Jack Bowman and company will be back for one more regular-season doubleheader on Friday at Jack Brown Stadium. The tilt against Dickinson is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Jamestown 12, Williston 3

JHS 222 122 1 — 12 14 0

WIL 111 000 0 — 3 6 5

JHS — Thomas Newman; Jaxon Kolpin (6); Braxton Perkins (7); WIL — Connor Ekblad; Nikolas Rustad (4); Matthew Goodman (7).

Highlights: JHS — Newman (5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) 1-3; Tyson Jorissen 4-4, 3 RBI, 2B; Braden Hemminger 1-1, RBI, 2B; Adam Sortland 2-5, 2 RBI, 2B; Bennett Goehner 1-4, 2 RBI, HR.

WIL — Max Heen 2-4; Garrett Soleberg 2-2, RBI; Ekblad 1-3, RBI; Jayden Iba 1-3.

Williston 10, Jamestown 0

JHS 000 00X X — 0 0 1

WIL 410 32X X — 10 8 0

JHS — Goehner; Perkins (2); Brenner Weber 5; WIL — Chase Collings. W — Collings; L — Goehner.

Highlights: WIL — Heen 1-2, RBI, 2B; Cody Crosland 1-2, RBI 2B.