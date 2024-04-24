Blue Jays Roundup: Baseball can't handle pressure by Legacy

Apr. 23—BISMARCK — The Jamestown High School baseball team tallied seven more hits than Bismarck Legacy in game No. 1 Tuesday evening.

Unfortunately for the Jays, it was the Sabers who tallied more runs.

Head coach Jack Bowman and his squad dropped 6-4, 4-1 to Legacy. Currently, the Jays are sitting at 1-5 which puts them in the ninth spot out of the 10 teams competing in the WDA. The Blue Jays' next game on the schedule is slated for May 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Mandan.

The hits were coming for the Jays in game No. 1. Pitcher Thomas Newman was .500 at the plate, going 2-for-4. Newman also drove in a pair of Blue Jay runners.

Adam Sortland went 2-3 and was credited with a double while Tyson Jorissen and Jaxon Kolpin both went 2-for-4. Jorissen also notched an RBI.

Newman had a good outing on the mound. The junior tossed five innings and gave up two runs — neither earned — on two hits. He allowed four walks and retired nine at the plate.

Bismarck Legacy 6, Jamestown 4

JHS 002 010 1 — 4 10 1

LEG 011 022 X — 6 3 2

JHS: Thomas Newman; Kale Verke (6); Derek Hatlewick (6); LEG: Lucas Vasey; Logan Lawrence (5). W — Lawrence; L — Newman.

Highlights: JHS — Newman (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K) 2-4, 2 RBI; Adam Sortland 2-3, 2B; Tyson Jorissen 2-4, RBI; Jaxon Kolpin 2-4, Hatlewick 1-3; Jaden Prochnow 1-3.

LEG — Drew Beasley 1-2, 2B; Marcus Butts 1-2, RBI, 3B; Jameson Johnson 1-2.

Legacy 4, Jamestown 1

JHS 001 000 0 — 1 1 1

LEG 031 000 X — 4 5 0

JHS: Adam Sortland; LEG: Jameson Johnson; Ryker Zietz (7). W — Johnson; L — Sortland.

Highlights: JHS — Sortland (6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K); Hatlewick 1-2.

LEG — Marcus Butts 1-3; Drew Beasley 1-3, RBI; Johnson 1-3; Zietz 1-3; Harrison Johnson 1-2, 3 RBI.

Mandan ruined the Blue Jay softball team's perfect conference record.

The Braves defeated the Jays 8-7 in game No. 1 of the doubleheader then went on to tie 6-6 in six innings. The outing in Mandan dropped the Jays' record to 6-1-1 in the WDA and 10-3-1 overall.

Head coach Mike Soulis and his crew will be back on the road on Thursday, traveling to Minot. The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m.

While the Jays didn't get a win on Tuesday, Makenna Nold did what she could to help her team out.

The senior pitched six complete innings in game No. 1. She allowed five hits — four earned — five walks and struck out six. At the plate, Nold went 2-for-4, drove in four and notched one of two home runs.

Addison Graves was the Jays' top performer at the plate going 3-for-4 with a home run and a trio of RBIs.

Mandan 8, Jamestown 7

JHS 004 030 0 — 7 5 2

MAN 004 301 X — 8 5 0

JHS: Makenna Nold; MAN: No. 22. W — No. 22; L — Nold

Highlights: JHS — Nold (6 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K) 2-4, 4 RBI, HR; Addison Graves 3-4, 3 RBI, HR.

MAN — Ellie McElvaney 1-4, 2 RBI; McKenzie Yantzer 1-4, 2 RBI; Kaebry Weekes 1-3; Taylor Arnegard 1-3, 3 RBI; Makenzie Miller 1-2.

Jamestown 6, Mandan 6

JHS 012 030 X — 6 6 4

MAN 060 000 X — 6 5 4

JHS: Maddie Hoff; MAN: Kaebry Weeks.

Highlights: JHS — Hoff (6 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 8 K), 2-4, RBI; Brooke Jackson 1-3, RBI; Sophia Bond 1-3; Makenna Nold 1-3; Torrie Mack 1-3, RBI.

MAN — McElvaney 1-2, 3 RBI, 3B; McKenzie Yantzer 1-2; Weeks 1-3, 2B; Arnegard 2-3.

Hana Lang picked up the Jamestown High School tennis team's first individual conference match win of the spring on Tuesday evening.

Lang, a senior, dismantled Minot North's Madi Harris 6-2, 6-1 to pick up a win at the No. 2 singles spot.

Unfortunately, for the Blue Jays, Lang's success wasn't catching.

Minot North defeated Jamestown 6-1 in a nonconference dual. The Blue Jays will be back in action on Thursday hosting St. Mary's at 4 p.m.

Head coach Brock Burkett said all in all the Blue Jays played well on Tuesday.

"We had some very competitive matches up and down the lineup," Burkett said. "When we boil it down, I felt that we had too many missed opportunities to win points that we were not able to execute on. I think the team realizes that too.

"There was definitely a sense of disappointment following the matches because we knew that we had our chances," he said. "The conversation after the match was pretty somber, and while we need to acknowledge what didn't go well for us, we also need to focus on the things that we did well to put ourselves in those situations to have a chance to be successful.

The head coach said Bel Lefevre swung today with a different pace than he has seen in her previous matches, and was right there throughout her sets.

Kate Redfearn dropped a close first set, to Minot North's Julia Stoner but came out firing for the second to win it 6-1 and force a third set. Burkett said Redfearn fell behind in the third down 2-5 and battled her way back before falling 4-6.

In the No. 1 doubles spot, Elise Roberts and Daphne Olson had a great chance to get a win. The first set went back and forth before Emersyn Kopp and Kate Weishaar took it 6-4. Roberts and Olson also found themselves down 2-5 in the second and while they battled back — they couldn't quite get it done.

"Although we are all hungry for the wins, there is still some growing that we are working through," Burkett said. "It is a little bit painful right now, but learning how we handle ourselves in these tight situations is going to pay off for us in the long run, both on and off the court."

Minot North 6, Jamestown 1

Singles

No. 1: Addy Clark, MN def. Bel LeFevre 6-3, 6-4

No. 2: Hana Lang, J def. Madi Harris 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Julia Stoner, MN def. Kate Redfearn 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

No. 4: Alyviah Kopp, MN def. CeCe Maulding 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Emersyn Kopp/Kate Weishaar, MN def. Elise Roberts/Daphne Olson 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: Zoe Bahr/Leiah Rojas, MN def. Avery Wright/Isabelle Jones 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Abby Maerk/Katelyn Vetter, MN def. CeCe Maulding/Emerson Pfau 6-3, 6-2