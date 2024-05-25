Blue Jays Roundup: Baseball battles Dickinson, can't catch Midgets

May 24—MINOT — Jamestown was put in a pretty good position on Friday.

Aftere dropping 2-1 to Bismarck Legacy in the opening round of the WDA Baseball Tournament, the Jays found themselves looking at a matchup with Dickinson — a team sixth-seeded Williston had beaten and one the Jays had split with during the regular season — in the loser-out game.

Unfortunately for the Jays, Dickinson was not to be upset twice in two days.

Even though the Blue Jays collected seven hits compared to Dickinson's five, they still fell 11-2. The loss signaled the end of the 2024 prep season for the Blue Jays.

It certainly wasn't for a lack of effort that the Jays lost.

Jamestown got on the board in the top of the first inning collecting runs from Adam Sortland and Tyson Jorissen to take an early 2-0 lead. Jaxon Kolpin was the Jays' leader at the plate. The junior went a perfect 3-for-3 and tallied one of the team's two RBIs.

The Jays' fire was doused when Colin Tschetter gave the Midgets the lead in the bottom of the first. Dickinson pilied on seven more runs between the second, fourth and fifth innings. Jace Kovash recorded a double while Kaeden Krieg hit a triple and Jeremiah Jilek notched a homerun.

Dickinson 11, Jamestown 2

JHS 200 000 0 — 2 7 4

DHS 320 510 X — 11 6 1

JHS — Adam Sortland, Derek Hatlewick (3), Jake Moser (6); DHS — Jace Kovash. W — Kovash. L — Sortland.

Highlights: JHS — Thomas Newman 2-4, RBI; Jaxon Kolpin 3-3, RBI; Sortland 1-4; Hatlewick 1-3.

DHS — Kovash (7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) 1-1, 2B, RBI; Jack Price 1-4, RBI; Kaeden Krieg 1-1, 3B, RBI; Jeremiah Jilek 1-4, 3 RBI, HR.

Wind, rain and cooler than average temperatures made for a less than ideal afternoon out at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Thankfully members of the Blue Jay track and field team didn't need ideal conditions to collect points.

Junior Addison Marker recorded a new personal best throw of 37 feet, 10 inches to place fourth and earn five team points. Senior Kinley Anderson ended her prep shot put career with a throw of 35-09 to place her 11th out of the 26 competitors.

Across the way at the long jump pits, senior Allysah Larson was racking up some more points for the Blue Jay girls.

The current JHS school record holder, wound up placing seventh in the long jump finals with a jump of 16 feet, 11 inches. The senior will jump in the triple jump finals on Saturday.

As for the boys, Sam Anteau wound up placing 16th in the 1600 meter run, finishing the four laps in 4 minutes, 37.90 seconds. The Boys A mile was won by WDA champion Parker Hintz who finished in 4:20.21.

Anteau also saw action in the 4x800 meter relay finals.

The senior anchored the Blue Jays' 8:32.60 performance. The Jays placed 11th out of the 14 competing teams. Bismarck High's squad placed first in the event with a time of 7:56.71.

Competition will conclude Saturday.