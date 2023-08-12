Blue Jays Roundup: Aspen Humes shoots mid-80s at first golf meet

Aug. 11—WATFORD CITY, N.D. — Whatever the Blue Jays were doing Friday they should keep doing it for the next eight weeks.

The JHS girls golf team started its season off with a bang on Friday, placing third out of 10 competing teams at the Watford City Invite with a team total of 367. Mandan placed first, carding a collective score of 334 while St. Mary's took second place (360). Mandan's Anna Huettl was the top-golfer shooting a 78.

Aspen Humes led the Blue Jays, carding an 85 while senior Olivia Sorlie finished her round with a 92. Isabel LeFevre was not far behind notching a 93. Mylee Michel and Brooke Dietrich were also in the 90s shooting a 97 and 99 respectively. Belle Sjostrom rounded out the Blue Jays' scoring with a 102.

The Blue Jays will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday hosting the East-West Classic at Jamestown Country Club. Golfers are slated to tee off at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Team scores

1. Mandan 334; 2. St. Mary's 360; 3. Jamestown 367; 4. Minot 373; 5. Legacy 378; T5. Century 378; 7. Minot North 385; 8. Dickinson 390; 9. Watford City 399; 10. Williston 411; 11. Bismarck High 485.

Blue Jay results

Aspen Humes 85; Olivia Sorlie 92; Isabel LeFevre 93; Mylee Michel 97; Brooke Dietrich 99; Belle Sjostrom 102.