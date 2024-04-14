Blue Jays and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (4-11, fifth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (7-8, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 16.03 ERA, 2.91 WHIP, six strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (2-0, 1.45 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -256, Rockies +203; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Toronto has a 3-2 record in home games and a 7-8 record overall. The Blue Jays are 1-0 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has gone 2-7 on the road and 4-11 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has six doubles and a home run for the Blue Jays. Cavan Biggio is 10-for-30 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies with three home runs while slugging .564. Ezequiel Tovar is 15-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .291 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.