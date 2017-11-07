Blue Jays release statement on Roy Halladay's tragic death

The Toronto Blue Jays lost a legend on Tuesday as Roy Halladay died in a plane crash in Florida.

The club released the following statement in response to the tragedy:

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017





Halladay will be fondly remembered for his time with Blue Jays as well his years with the Philadelphia Phillies, who also released a statement:

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017





As well as the official statements, love has been pouring in from all over the baseball world. Current Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was among the most effusive with his praise, appearing on Tim and Sid on Sportsnet to share fond memories of the right-handed workhorse.

He called Halladay a “lunchbox” type pitcher – a true compliment from a man who loves his grinders – and a “wonderful human being”.

Former teammate Vernon Wells joined in on Twitter calling him “One of the best to ever do it.”



