Blue Jays play the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (37-35, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-36, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (3-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -130, Red Sox +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Toronto has a 35-36 record overall and an 18-16 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 24-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston has a 19-15 record on the road and a 37-35 record overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .412.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .284 batting average, and has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 38 walks and 30 RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 9-for-33 with eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 21 doubles, 10 triples and five home runs for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 17-for-40 with two doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .303 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (calf), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.