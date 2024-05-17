Blue Jays play the Rays in first of 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (23-22, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-23, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Alexander (1-2, 5.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (3-5, 5.06 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -175, Rays +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a three-game series.

Toronto is 9-9 at home and 19-23 overall. The Blue Jays are 14-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has a 9-10 record on the road and a 23-22 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with seven home runs while slugging .431. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 16-for-39 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has nine doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .247 for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

