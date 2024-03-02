Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has 'no structural concern,' MRI shows
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah received positive news from the MRI done after he experienced some soreness following a Friday bullpen session.
Manager John Schneider, speaking to reporters Saturday, said the tests showed "no structural concern at all," per ESPN.
The decision to get an MRI was done out of an abundance of caution, especially following the right hander's turbulent 2023 season — that saw him optioned to the minors twice — and poor start to spring training.
Last season, the 26-year-old went 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts.
On Tuesday, Manoah hit three batters in 1 2/3 innings in his first start.
"Didn't really bounce back the way he wanted to after his start, so we're kind of just taking it day to day right now," Schneider said, via ESPN. "He was throwing and kind of just said, 'Eh, it feels a little bit cranky,' and just wanted to be extra careful at this point in camp."