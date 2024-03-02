Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has 'no structural concern,' MRI shows

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah had an MRI that shows "no structural concerns." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah received positive news from the MRI done after he experienced some soreness following a Friday bullpen session.

Manager John Schneider, speaking to reporters Saturday, said the tests showed "no structural concern at all," per ESPN.

The decision to get an MRI was done out of an abundance of caution, especially following the right hander's turbulent 2023 season — that saw him optioned to the minors twice — and poor start to spring training.

Last season, the 26-year-old went 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts.

On Tuesday, Manoah hit three batters in 1 2/3 innings in his first start.