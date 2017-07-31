Blue Jays' Pearce strikes again with game-winning grand slam

Steve Pearce of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a game-winning grand slam home run in the ninth inning during their MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on July 30, 2017 (AFP Photo/Tom Szczerbowski)

Montreal (AFP) - Being the hero is becoming a habit for the Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce.

For the second time in four days, Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam, this one capping a seven-run ninth inning rally that lifted the Blue Jays to an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto.

Pearce had hit a game-winning grand slam on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.

"It was a crazy day, you don't see that coming," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Pearce became the third player in Major League Baseball history with two game-ending grand slams in the same season, joining Cy Williams in 1926 and Jim Presley in 1986.

"Feels great," Pearce said. "Really hasn't sunk in yet. I actually know one of them. So, it's nice to be a part of it with him."

The Blue Jays notched their third straight win by way of walkoff home run.

Angels pitcher Brooks Pounders allowed a leadoff walk to Ryan Goins, Kevin Pillar's 12th home run of the season and a double to Rob Refsnyder in the ninth inning before he was replaced by Bud Norris.

Ezequiel Carrera then singled to put runners at the corners. Russell Martin singled in a run and Justin Smoak grounded out to first, pushing the runners to second and third. Kendrys Morales walked to load the bases.

Pearce then stepped up and hit his 10th homer of the season on a 2-0 two-seam fastball.

"You've got to go out there and attack that at-bat," Pearce said.