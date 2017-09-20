Blue Jays, P Marco Estrada near contract extension, report says

Estrada is 9-8, almost identical to his 9-9 mark in 2016, but his ERA is more than a full run higher this season, 4.84 vs. 3.48 in '16.

The Blue Jays and right-hander Marco Estrada, set to be a free agent this winter, are nearing an agreement on a contract extension, MLB Network reported.

Marco Estrada's deal with the #BlueJays is expected to include one guaranteed year, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 20, 2017

Estrada is 9-8, almost identical to his 9-9 mark in 2016, but his ERA is more than a full run higher this season (4.84 vs. 3.48 in '16), the second year of a two-year, $26 million deal signed in late 2015.

The deal, if completed, would keep in place the top three in Toronto's rotation: Estrada, 34, who has been better in the season's second half, would join J.A. Happ, who is under contract through next season, and Marcus Stroman, who will be in his second year of arbitration.

Look for the Jays, a disappointing 71-80 this season, to go hunting for rotation depth this offseason.