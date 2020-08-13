Blue Jays make MLB history in wild loss to Marlins, in-form LeMahieu leads Yankees sweep

The Toronto Blue Jays produced a remarkable performance, however, they still lost 14-11 to the Miami Marlins in a wild extra-innings showdown.

Toronto rallied from 8-0 down and levelled the MLB encounter at 11-11 in the bottom of the eighth inning after homering in six straight innings on Wednesday.

However, Magneuris Sierra hit the go-ahead single in the 10th inning to spare the Marlins' blushes away to the relocated Blue Jays in Buffalo midweek.

Per STATS, the Blue Jays became the first team in MLB history to have at least 18 hits and seven home runs in a game and still lose.

DJ LeMahieu starred again as the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3.

In the absence of All-Star slugger Aaron Judge, LeMahieu had four hits in five at-bats – raising his average to an American League (AL)-leading .431 – to help the Yankees complete a two-game interleague sweep.

The Yankees are now 23-0-3 in their last 26 series at home – the longest undefeated streak in franchise history, surpassing previous bests in 1997-98 and 1937 according to STATS.

Cubs enjoying best start since 1970

The Chicago Cubs are flying at the moment. A 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians matched the franchise's best start in 50 years. The Cubs improved to 12-3 – equalling Chicago's start after 15 games in 1970.

Bo Bichette went five for five for the Blue Jays as he became the youngest player in team history with a five-hit game. The 22-year-old also became the first shortstop in the modern era to reach base safely six times, hit a home run and steal two bases in the same game, per STATS.

Ramon Laureano made three fine catches and the Oakland Athletics homered three times to top the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on the road. Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered for the Athletics.

Martin Maldonado hit a three-run homer as the Houston Astros accounted for the San Francisco Giants 5-1. It came on the back of Zack Greinke's strong start in which he only allowed one run and seven hits over a season-high 6.1 innings for his first win. Greinke struck out seven and walked one.

Jays' Pearson struggles

It was a difficult outing for rookie pitcher Nate Pearson. He allowed seven runs – four earned – on five hits and four walks, while striking out one across 2.1 innings. Pearson unravelled in the third, allowing a pair of singles and walks before exiting the game with the Blue Jays down 4-0 and bases loaded.

Charlie Blackmon's streak came to an end in the Colorado Rockies' 13-7 defeat against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He went 0 for four, ending his hitting streak at 15 games. His average dipped to .472, having entered the contest batting at .500.

Soto bests his own effort

After his monster home run on Monday, Washington Nationals star Juan Soto went long again. Soto blasted a 466-foot homer in the opening inning of the World Series champions' 11-6 defeat to the New York Mets, surpassing his career-best 463-foot effort from two days earlier. Soto is now tied for fifth with 60 home runs before the age of 22.

Wednesday's results

Oakland Athletics 8-4 Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks 13-7 Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox 7-5 Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs 7-2 Cleveland Indians

Miami Marlins 14-11 Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals 5-4 Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Philadelphia Phillies

New York Yankees 6-3 Atlanta Braves

New York Mets 11-6 Washington Nationals

Minnesota Twins 12-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 5-1 San Francisco Giants

Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers 7-4 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0 San Diego Padres

Nationals at Mets

After missing the chance to close out their series against the Mets (8-11), the Nationals (6-8) will have another opportunity in the fourth and final encounter on Thursday. The Nationals will send Austin Voth to the mound, while the Mets counter with David Peterson.