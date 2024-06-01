Blue Jays meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-29, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -163, Pirates +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto has a 27-29 record overall and a 13-12 record at home. The Blue Jays are 20-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 14-16 record on the road and a 26-31 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles and five home runs for the Blue Jays. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Pirates with eight home runs while slugging .405. Nick Gonzales is 15-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.