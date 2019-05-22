Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman says Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis had words for him during Tuesday's game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tensions nearly boiled over during Tuesday's Red Sox-Blue Jays matchup.

Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, a notoriously animated presence on the mound, quick-pitched Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis in the fourth inning and induced a ground ball, but Chavis reached on an error.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The inning would end with Stroman covering first on a play before switching his attention to the Red Sox dugout, where Chris Sale was yelling in his direction. After the game, Stroman said Chavis had some words for him too.

Marcus Stroman on what Chris Sale said to him from the Red Sox dugout: "Don't know, could care less." Said rookie Michael Chavis had words for him, that was between the two of them. #BlueJays — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) May 22, 2019

Things didn't escalate after the heated exchange, but there's still time for some fireworks. The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play again Wednesday night and the finale of the four-game set will place Thursday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.