Blue Jays' Makenna Nold named to NDHSCA All-State Team
Jun. 5—JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association's Class A Softball All-State team has been released and Makenna Nold is the only Jamestown High School selection.
"It means a lot," Nold said. "It means that all my hard work throughout the season, it paid off and I can get rewarded for everything that I worked so hard for, both my senior year and my whole life as a softball player."
Nold finished her senior year hitting .424 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 26 runs and seven stolen bases. She also pitched for the Blue Jays going 5-3 with one save. She had a 3.18 ERA and 164 strikeouts.
As she prepared for the season, Nold said making it onto the All-State team was one of her goals.
This is not the only postseason honor that Nold has received as she was also named to the 2024 All-WDA softball team. As she departs the Blue Jays program, the Concordia University, St. Paul bound pitcher said she will miss playing the sport.
"It feels good," Nold said. "Obviously, the season didn't end the way we wanted to. But for myself, it makes me feel good that my personal goals were met and I succeeded through myself and my team."
The full team is below:
Makenna Alexander, West Fargo Sheyenne
Kate Geiszler, West Fargo Sheyenne
Addie Rolstad, West Fargo Sheyenne
Ellington Anderson, Minot
Isabelle Anderson, Minot
Halle Baker, Minot
Sydnee Bartsch, Minot
Jersey Berg, Bismarck
Jocelyn Berg, Grand Forks Red River
Rylie McQuillan, Grand Forks Red River
Makenna Nold, Jamestown
Jenna Decker, Dickinson
Courtney Docktor, West Fargo
Grace Wehri, West Fargo
Savannah Gustavsson, Mandan
Ava Jahner, Dickinson
Olivia Kalbus, Fargo North
Jada Purdy, Fargo North
NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Ava Jahner, Dickinson
NDSHCA Coach of the Year: Taylor Ludlum, Fargo North