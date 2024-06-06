Blue Jays' Makenna Nold named to NDHSCA All-State Team

Jun. 5—JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association's Class A Softball All-State team has been released and Makenna Nold is the only Jamestown High School selection.

"It means a lot," Nold said. "It means that all my hard work throughout the season, it paid off and I can get rewarded for everything that I worked so hard for, both my senior year and my whole life as a softball player."

Nold finished her senior year hitting .424 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 26 runs and seven stolen bases. She also pitched for the Blue Jays going 5-3 with one save. She had a 3.18 ERA and 164 strikeouts.

As she prepared for the season, Nold said making it onto the All-State team was one of her goals.

This is not the only postseason honor that Nold has received as she was also named to the 2024 All-WDA softball team. As she departs the Blue Jays program, the Concordia University, St. Paul bound pitcher said she will miss playing the sport.

"It feels good," Nold said. "Obviously, the season didn't end the way we wanted to. But for myself, it makes me feel good that my personal goals were met and I succeeded through myself and my team."

The full team is below:

Makenna Alexander, West Fargo Sheyenne

Kate Geiszler, West Fargo Sheyenne

Addie Rolstad, West Fargo Sheyenne

Ellington Anderson, Minot

Isabelle Anderson, Minot

Halle Baker, Minot

Sydnee Bartsch, Minot

Jersey Berg, Bismarck

Jocelyn Berg, Grand Forks Red River

Rylie McQuillan, Grand Forks Red River

Makenna Nold, Jamestown

Jenna Decker, Dickinson

Courtney Docktor, West Fargo

Grace Wehri, West Fargo

Savannah Gustavsson, Mandan

Ava Jahner, Dickinson

Olivia Kalbus, Fargo North

Jada Purdy, Fargo North

NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Ava Jahner, Dickinson

NDSHCA Coach of the Year: Taylor Ludlum, Fargo North