Blue Jays look to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (12-5, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (9-8, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -116, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the New York Yankees.

Toronto has a 9-8 record overall and a 5-2 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 6-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 12-5 record overall and an 8-3 record on the road. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.88 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with three home runs while slugging .359. Justin Turner is 13-for-30 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Volpe has four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI while hitting .373 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 11-for-39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.