Blue Jays lead the way with 3 starters in MLB All-Star Game

The Toronto Blue Jays will have an MLB-best three players starting in the All-Star Game. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

These Toronto Blue Jays are fun and the baseball world is recognizing some of their talents.

The team full of young guns will have three starters at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Col., on July 13, and one player finished above them all after the results were revealed on Thursday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is breaking pitchers and ballots, as he finished first in voting among all MLB players and is the youngest to ever achieve that feat at just 22 years old.

The youngest player EVER to lead @MLB in All-Star voting ⭐️



The first baseman is leading the majors in RBIs (66), OBP (.442), OPS (1.117), and only Shohei Ohtani has hit more home runs than his 26. All of these numbers add up to an early-season AL MVP battle between the two-way Angel and Vladdy.

Joining Guerrero Jr. in the American League starting lineup are teammates Marcus Semien (second base) and Teoscar Hernandez (outfield). The Blue Jays are the only team to boast three starters at the Midsummer Classic, with several franchises featuring a pair.

Semien is just the third Blue Jay to be voted as an All-Star starter in his first year in Toronto, joining Roberto Alomar in 1991, and Josh Donaldson in 2015. After signing his one-year deal in the offseason, the 30-year-old infielder has found his previous form that earned him AL MVP votes back in 2019, carrying a slash line of .285/.352/.533 on top of 20 home runs.

For Hernandez, this is a season about finding some semblance of consistency in his fourth full campaign in Toronto. Making a big stride last year, he’s keeping that trajectory, posting his highest career batting average of .298 and rounding it out with a .829 OPS. This level of production and support across the fan base earned him a starting outfield spot, beating out Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins in the final round of voting.

The Blue Jays might even get more players on the roster, as shortstop Bo Bichette is in contention for a bench spot when the full squads are revealed on Sunday evening.

The full list of All-Stars from both leagues can be found below:

