How Blue Jays' Justin Smoak earned his place at the All-Star game

Before the Toronto Blue Jays embarked on their 2017 season they had a number of candidates who could find their way into the starting lineup at the All-Star game.

Josh Donaldson was coming off four straight outstanding seasons, Troy Tulowitzki seemed like a bounce-back candidate, and Russell Martin was just a year removed from an appearance. There was even some talk of the wishful variety that there might be a Jose Bautista renaissance based on his free agency frustrations.

None of those scenarios came to pass. Instead, the Blue Jays will be represented on Tuesday night by none other than Justin Smoak. The big first baseman is certainly a deserving choice, but he’s an unbelievably unlikely one. Here are a few facts about Smoak’s career coming into this year — his age-30 season:

His career Wins Above Replacement total was 0.2 in seven seasons — dead last among first baseman with at least 2,000 plate appearances in that timespan, behind Ryan Howard.

His slash line was .223/.308/.392. In 2016 the average catcher hit .242/.310/.391

According to FanGraphs he produced a total of $1.8 million in value with his on-field production. For reference, over the exact same period Edwin Encarnacion’s production was worth $155.9 million

He was coming off a season where he struck out 32.8 percent of the time overall and 35.4 percent in the second half.

There was little reason to believe in a 2017 Smoak breakout, but that’s exactly what we’re looking at now. So, where did it come from?

More than anything else, Smoak’s newfound success is about putting the ball in play more. The biggest driving factor of his monster year is an increase in contact and a resulting drop in strikeouts.

As FanGraphs’ Jeff Sullivan pointed out in an aptly name piece entitled “There is an urgent need for a Just Smoak article,” Smoak’s two-strike approach has improved enormously, meaning that he’s not only making more contact, he’s making timely contact that keeps the K’s away.

That’s important for the switch hitter, because when he hits the ball good things happen. Even in years when he was struggling, the former 11th overall pick never lost the ability to mash. In fact, what he’s doing this year when he connects isn’t so different from his career norms in terms of type of hit or how hard he hits it.

He has been a little more successful using the middle of the field, but all-in-all the breakthrough is about quantity of contact, not quality. Even though Smoak has already set his career high in home runs with 23, he’s actually going long on a lower percentage of his fly balls this year (23 percent) than he did in 2015 (25.4 percent).

Smoak has always had the size, strength and swing to be an All-Star. That’s why he was a top draft pick and highly-touted prospect. Now he’s just giving himself more chances to show what he can do.

