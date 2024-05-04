Blue Jays head into matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (15-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (16-16, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -169, Nationals +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays look to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 5-8 record in home games and a 16-16 record overall. The Nationals have gone 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has a 7-11 record in road games and a 15-18 record overall. The Blue Jays have an 11-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has six doubles, four triples and seven home runs while hitting .280 for the Nationals. Nick Senzel is 10-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with six home runs while slugging .485. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 9-for-38 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jacob Young: day-to-day (back), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (back), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.