Blue Jays happy to be home, unable to get the win Friday

Apr. 12—JAMESTOWN — Friday was an almost perfect, spring day at Jack Brown Stadium.

The sun was shining, temperatures were hovering in the low 60s and birds were singing.

"We'll take this weather any day," Jamestown High School head baseball coach Jack Bowman said. "Sun and no wind, we'll take it. It's awesome."

The only thing that could have made Friday more perfect for Bowman and his squad would have been scoring some more runs.

Jamestown dropped 12-2, 14-2 to Minot High in the team's home opener. The loss drops the Jays' record to 1-3 in the West Region. The Blue Jays' next chance at a home win is slated for Tuesday against Dickinson. The doubleheader against the Midgets is due to begin at 4:30 p.m.

"It's always good to be at home," Bowman said. "It's better than sitting on a bus after the game — that's for sure."

Other than being in front of their home crowd — the Jays couldn't muster up many more positives in game No. 1.

Right away in the top of the first, an error on Blue Jay catcher, Brenner Weber, allowed Minot's Easton Panesuk to score and give his team a 1-0 advantage.

Two batters later, Kellan Burke sent the ball over the right field fence to make it a 2-0 Magicians ball game and while the Jays were able to secure the final two outs before the visitors scored again, the hits just kept on coming for Minot.

After his solo bomb, Burke notched a double in the fourth that drove in two and gave the Magicians an 8-0 lead. Burke and Aiden Diehl both batted 1.000 in game No. 1.

While Minot held a convincing 12-0 lead headed to the bottom of the fifth, the Jays weren't totally out of juice.

Brody Wolff recorded the Jays' first hit of the game — a nice stroke out to the right corner fence to drive in Thomas Newman and Jake Moser and make it a 12-2 ball game.

"It's good to not get a no-hit," Bowman said. "Even though we got 10-runned, that one hit changes everything."

"Overall, we didn't have a good start," he said. "Even in our pregame, we didn't look like we had anything. I kind of warned our kids about that. It doesn't necessarily dictate the outcome but oftentimes it is. For whatever reason, we just didn't show up in that first game."

Minot 12, Jamestown 2

MIN 213 24X X — 12 8 0

JHS 000 02X X — 2 1 3

MIN: Braden Nelson. JHS: Tyson Jorissen; Jordan Prochnow (3), Brody Wolff (5). W — Nelson; L — Jorissen

Highlights — MIN: Nelson (5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Hyrum Maples 2-3, 2B, RBI; Kellan Burke 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Aiden Diehl 2-2, 3B; Easton Panesuk 1-3; Tre Stewart 1-2, RBI.

JHS: Jorissen (2.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 K); Jaden Prochnow (1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K); Brody Wolf (1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K), 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI.

Minot 14, Jamestown 2

MIN 101 043 5 — 14 12 0

JHS 001 010 0 — 2 5 3

MIN: Parker Hann, Tre Stewart (3), Hyrum Maples (5), Kellan Burke (6). JHS: Derek Hatlewick, Jake Moser (5), Ethan Oettle (6), Adam Sortland (6), Brenner Weber (7). W — Hann; L — Hatlewick

Highlights — MIN: Kellan Burke 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Easton Panesuk 2-4; Adam Roedocker 2-4, 3 RBI; Braden Nelson 1-3, 2B; Tyson Ryzicka 1-2, RBI; Parker Hann 1-3, 2B, RBI.

JHS: Ethan Oettle 2-2, 2B; Braxton Perkins 1-3; Tyson Jorissen 1-2, RBI.