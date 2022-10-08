Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Seattle Mariners with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette on a shallow pop up to centre field in the eighth inning.

Springer remained down on the field for several moments before eventually leaving on a medical cart, waving to the crowd at Rogers Centre in the process.

The Mariners tie it after a scary collision between Springer and Bichette. pic.twitter.com/tByWxOcoPA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2022

George Springer being carted off tells the Rogers Centre "CMON LET'S GO!" #NextLevel #Postseason pic.twitter.com/xrTP8GP4WV — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 8, 2022

Bichette was able to remain in the game at shortstop while Jackie Bradley Jr. replaced Springer in centre field.

Three runs scored on the play as the Mariners erased an 8-1 deficit to tie the game 9-9. The Mariners went on to take the lead in the ninth inning on an RBI double from Adam Frazier as the visitors swept the best-of-three series.

Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said Springer will be evaluated for "a couple different things" and the club will know more about his status in the coming days.

