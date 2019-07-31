Blue Jays fans, reporters outraged after Aaron Sanchez traded to Astros

Arun Srinivasan
Yahoo Sports Canada

There’s no place for crying in baseball, except for deadline day.

At least, that’s how it goes in Toronto as the Blue Jays jettisoned a number of veteran players ahead of the deadline, accelerating the team’s much-needed rebuild and putting the last vestiges of the 2015 and 2016 playoff runs behind them.

Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini and Cal Stevenson were dealt to the Houston Astros in exchange for outfielder Derek Fisher, sending a number of Blue Jays fans into a fit of rage.

After Marcus Stroman was sent to the New York Mets for what many considered to be an underwhelming return, the vitriol towards Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro is at an all-time high.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter.

Atkins stressed the importance of retaining team control through the aggregate sum of players acquired. That’s not adding up, for most.

The somewhat underwhelming return for Stroman, Sanchez, Biagini and company is also a point of contention. Outside of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and a handful of others, this could be a largely anonymous team for the foreseeable future.

The negative outpouring wasn’t unanimous, however. Sanchez has struggled immensely throughout the 2019 season, posting a 6.07 ERA, a -0.5 WAR and though win-loss totals should often be discounted, his 3-14 record certainly doesn’t help matters.

Sanchez is nowhere near his 2016 form where he earned his lone All-Star selection, while finishing seventh in AL Cy Young voting.

Sanchez is now presented with an opportunity to recoup his value on an Astros team that is looking to win their second World Series in three years, while the Blue Jays march forward with the future only in mind.

It’s no comfort to the legions of fans who have grown tired of Atkins and Shapiro, however.

