Blue Jays fans outraged over umpire's brutal calls in costly loss to Rays

The Blue Jays were done in by some rough umpiring on Monday night. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Every pitch matters for the Toronto Blue Jays right now as they look to maintain their tenuous hold on a wild-card spot in the American League playoff race.

So when a pair of calls are blatantly missed in the ninth inning of a tight affair, it stings even more than usual. With the Blue Jays mounting a late comeback in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, home plate umpire Ron Kulpa took over.

First, with Teoscar Hernandez at the dish representing the tying run in a 6-4 contest, Kulpa completely swung the at-bat by calling Pitch 4 a strike:

Instead of being in a 3-1 count, Hernandez was staring down a 2-2 situation and struck out two pitches later.

Then, with the bases loaded and the score still 6-4, Breyvic Valera stepped to the plate and quickly worked himself into a 3-0 count. After taking a borderline strike at the top of the zone, he was left baffled when Pitch 5 was also called in the pitcher's favour:

Instead of an RBI walk to make it 6-5, Valera ended up striking out to end the threat and trim the Blue Jays' wild-card cushion to just a half game over the New York Yankees.

As expected, Blue Jays fans flocked to social media to express their outrage over Kulpa's game-altering calls.

in a tight wild card race, Yankees winning, Red Sox day off, Oakland or Seattle will win and the umpire does this. I just cant believe someone can be so damn bad at their job. #BlueJays @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/rmqr8u50C8 — Orisawesome (@orisawesome) September 21, 2021

The @BlueJays should formally complain about home plate umpire tonight. Just terrible. Strike zone was as inconsistent as I've ever seen it. @MLB don't let this ump near the post season!! — RoGoOil🇨🇦 (@oileral) September 21, 2021

My artist rendition of the strike zone in the @BlueJays vs @RaysBaseball game last night. pic.twitter.com/gFnzvPyktC — JohnnyBowerPowerHour (@bower_hour) September 21, 2021

Unreal. Imagine a playoff spot coming down to an umpire who blows three or four strikes in the 9th. Unacceptable. #BlueJays — MC (@bigcitychico) September 21, 2021

It’s one thing to get some borderline pitches wrong, but there is absolutely no reason for the umpire to call at least 5 pitches strikes when they’re 20 feet out of the strike zone.



Blue Jays would’ve tied the game at 6 with all these walks, pathetic.#WeAreBlueJays — Joseph Zita (@josephdzita) September 21, 2021

How much did Boston & New York pay this home plate umpire in the #BlueJays game tonight?#WeAreBlueJays — Steve Johnson (@sportsgeek22) September 21, 2021

Story continues

At least the bad calls went both ways, right? Nope.

Via @MLB Baseball Savant page:



Tampa Pitchers: 8 pitches outside strike zone called strikes last night (Most in MLB on Monday Night)



Blue Jays Pitchers: 1 pitch outside strike zone called strike last night. pic.twitter.com/5HX8OMpQ3G — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) September 21, 2021

4 charts from tonight's Jays game:



Tampa Pitchers: 4, maybe 5, balls called strikes... 1, maybe 2 strikes called balls



Toronto Pitchers: 1 ball called a strike... and you could argue 9 pitches touched zone & were called a ball.



Just a ridiculous day of squeezing Ray / Pearson. pic.twitter.com/eHlDgJHRx0 — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) September 21, 2021

The debacle just added fuel to the fire for those looking to bring in robot umpires at the MLB level. Alek Manoah's bizarre idea for improving strike-zone consistency is also starting to sound pretty good right about now.

More from Yahoo Sports