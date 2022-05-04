Blue Jays fan's kind gesture after Aaron Judge home run makes youngster's day in Toronto

In the middle of a tense game between AL East rivals, a Toronto Blue Jays fan had the presence of mind to turn a game-tying home run by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge into a heart-tugging moment.

With the Blue Jays holding a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning, Judge hit a soaring solo home run into the second deck at Rogers Centre. A fan in the front row wearing a Blue Jays hat retrieved the ball and -- instead of throwing it back on the field in disgust -- turned around to find a young Yankees fan wearing a Judge shirt ... and handed him the home run ball.

His reaction was priceless.

Enjoy the kindness. 🥺



Aaron Judge and this very generous Blue Jays fan made this kid's night! pic.twitter.com/qgFe9j8BTX — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2022

You don't often see fans of two MLB teams exchange a hug, with some tears also involved, during the middle of a game.

But it was a moment that both fans will long remember.

The home run was Judge's eighth in his last 10 games, tying him with teammate Anthony Rizzo for the most in the majors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yankees young fan moved to tears by gesture on Aaron Judge home run