Blue Jays fans, media irate over Vlad Jr.'s benching on Victoria Day

Arun Srinivasan
Yahoo Canada Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the only incentive for many fans to see the struggling, inept 2019 Toronto Blue Jays and it would make sense for them to take in their only game of the season on Victoria Day against the defending-champion Boston Red Sox.

As it turns out, the Blue Jays had other plans, benching Guerrero “for rest” despite coming off a scorching run in which he was named American League Player of the Week.

Toronto was routed 12-2 and as expected, the decision to not play Guerrero on a day where most fans could get to the ballpark didn’t go over well at all.

Good luck to the Blue Jays’ social media team.

In fairness to the Blue Jays’ fan base, members of the media also thinly veiled their disgust over the timing of Guerrero’s sitting.

It’s shaping up to be a long, painful season for the Blue Jays and Guerrero delivering on the promise that made him the consensus best prospect in baseball is what’s driving most fans to the Rogers Centre.

While Charlie Montoyo and his staff hold a responsibility to do what’s best for the Jays and not necessarily pander to fan interests, Guerrero’s benching against a marquee opponent on a national holiday certainly feels like a club acting in bad faith.

