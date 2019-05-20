Blue Jays fans, media irate over Vlad Jr.'s benching on Victoria Day

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the only incentive for many fans to see the struggling, inept 2019 Toronto Blue Jays and it would make sense for them to take in their only game of the season on Victoria Day against the defending-champion Boston Red Sox.

As it turns out, the Blue Jays had other plans, benching Guerrero “for rest” despite coming off a scorching run in which he was named American League Player of the Week.

Toronto was routed 12-2 and as expected, the decision to not play Guerrero on a day where most fans could get to the ballpark didn’t go over well at all.

Good luck to the Blue Jays’ social media team.

Special Holiday game and this line-up gets thrown there? Disappointed. — Greg Cunningham (@gregcunner) May 20, 2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should not be allowed to sit out a home game. Especially on a holiday. So many kids will be disappointed today.#BlueJays #LetsGoBlueJays — Rob Leth (@RobLeth) May 20, 2019

When you find out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not playing for @BlueJays on the long weekend game! #sadhusband #seriouswife pic.twitter.com/xBgaYPUaDP — Mrs.Montesano (@Mrs_Montesano) May 20, 2019

In fairness to the Blue Jays’ fan base, members of the media also thinly veiled their disgust over the timing of Guerrero’s sitting.

Straight shooting Kevin Barker talking on the radio and pulling no punches on the Vladdy scratch today: "This one makes you scratch your head. People are coming out to watch him and he's hot right now. You can back up scheduled days off." — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) May 20, 2019

Not sure sitting Vlady, Jr., on a long weekend Monday afternoon against the Red Sox is a good look after that week he had …. — Jeff Blair (@SNJeffBlair) May 20, 2019

Should Vladimir Guerrero Jr. be playing today?



Yes.



End of story.#BlueJays #MLB — Scott MacArthur (@ScottyMacThinks) May 20, 2019

It’s shaping up to be a long, painful season for the Blue Jays and Guerrero delivering on the promise that made him the consensus best prospect in baseball is what’s driving most fans to the Rogers Centre.

While Charlie Montoyo and his staff hold a responsibility to do what’s best for the Jays and not necessarily pander to fan interests, Guerrero’s benching against a marquee opponent on a national holiday certainly feels like a club acting in bad faith.

