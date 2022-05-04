Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears
Baseball can be awesome sometimes.
During Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre, a Jays fan went viral online after gifting a young Yankees supporter the home run ball after Aaron Judge’s sixth-inning bomb.
I'm not crying, you're crying 😭#BlueJays #Yankees @MLB pic.twitter.com/jCFdWpMnrq
Not only was it a classy gesture, but the kid’s reaction made the moment so much better, wrapping his arms around the man in a warm embrace as tears streamed down his face.
Even with their team down big to an AL East rival, Jays fans couldn’t help but celebrate the incredible example of humanity and the heartwarming exchange.
Watching this on the broadcast gave me goosebumps https://t.co/51771XVguj
Be like this guy. https://t.co/yhTK2FCr9S
Ok this is awesome, who's cutting onions after watching this? 🥺🥺 #NextLevel #RepBX https://t.co/WG5BptETpm
This made me choke up, it hit my dad-nerve hard, well done anonymous @BlueJays fan, you just created a core memory for that kid @Yankees @MLB https://t.co/Y9lmL5XXQw
Everything is terrible, but one guy in Canada is still determined to be an awesome person. https://t.co/lRVj1GXL6p
This is so much better than throwing the ball back on the field like a jabroni. https://t.co/NUwRQ23tYx
This touching scene was the only moment worth celebrating for Blue Jays fans, as they watched their team fall apart in the seventh inning en route to a 9-1 loss. With the defeat, Toronto dropped its first series of the season and also fell in back-to-back games for the first time in 2022. The Blue Jays will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale with the Yankees on Wednesday.
