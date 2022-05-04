  • Oops!
Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

Olivier Neven
·Writer
·2 min read
A young Yankees fan was brought to tears after an act of kindness from a Blue Jays fan.
A young Yankees fan was brought to tears after an act of kindness from a Blue Jays fan.

Baseball can be awesome sometimes.

During Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre, a Jays fan went viral online after gifting a young Yankees supporter the home run ball after Aaron Judge’s sixth-inning bomb.

Not only was it a classy gesture, but the kid’s reaction made the moment so much better, wrapping his arms around the man in a warm embrace as tears streamed down his face.

Even with their team down big to an AL East rival, Jays fans couldn’t help but celebrate the incredible example of humanity and the heartwarming exchange.

This touching scene was the only moment worth celebrating for Blue Jays fans, as they watched their team fall apart in the seventh inning en route to a 9-1 loss. With the defeat, Toronto dropped its first series of the season and also fell in back-to-back games for the first time in 2022. The Blue Jays will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale with the Yankees on Wednesday.

