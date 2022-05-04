Blue Jays Fan's Act Of Kindness Toward Young Yankees Fan Will Melt Your Heart

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge bats against the Blue Jays in Toronto on May 3, 2022. (Photo: Cole Burston via Getty Images)

The Blue Jays may have lost to the New York Yankees on Tuesday, but a Toronto fan won the day on social media with a simple act of kindness.

Check it out in the video below.

The moment came in the sixth inning, when Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied the game at 1 with a 427-foot homer to the second deck in left field. A Blue Jays fans caught the ball, but instead of tossing it back onto the field or keeping it for himself, the fan handed it to a nearby child who was wearing a Yankees cap and a Judge T-shirt.

As the footage shows, the kid was deeply appreciative:

“That’s what’s special about this game,” Judge said afterward when told about the moment, according to Yahoo Sports Canada. “It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear, everybody appreciates this game and that’s pretty cool.”

The Yankees ultimately won, 9-1, the team’s 11th consecutive victory.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.