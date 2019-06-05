Blue Jays draft Roy Halladay's son Braden as sentimental gesture

Pitcher Braden Halladay was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

The current Toronto Blue Jays aren’t exactly known for sentimentality, but they symbolically tipped their hat to late Hall of Famer Roy Halladay by drafting his son on Wednesday.

In the 32nd round, the @BlueJays select RHP @BradenHalladay from Calvary Christian HS (FL), son of the late Roy Halladay. pic.twitter.com/Z4wBaPqmyi — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2019

Braden Halladay has a strong college commitment and won’t actually be signing with the team, but taking him was a move made out of respect for his late father.

“He’s headed to Penn State,” GM Ross Atkins said of the move. “But we’re glad to have drafted him.”

Thank you @BlueJays for drafting me in the 32nd round today! It’s a great honor! It’s with mutual understanding that I’ll still be honoring my commitment to Penn State! I look forward to college and bettering myself as a player and person, thank you to all who have supported me! pic.twitter.com/tUcKWZESPl — Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) June 5, 2019

The Blue Jays opted to take Braden in the 32nd round out of reverence for Roy wearing ‘32’ with the club between 1999 and 2009 - a span during which he was arguably the best pitcher in the game. Roy wore ‘34’ during his time with the Phillies, and it’s possible Philadelphia would have made the same classy gesture if Braden had reached them in the 34th round, but Toronto beat them to the punch.

Perhaps when Braden is draft-eligible after his time at Penn State, the Blue Jays will draft him again. Sons of Hall of Famers certainly seem to be their type.

