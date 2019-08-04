Blue Jays' Derek Fisher leaves game after embarrassing injury on routine fly ball

The start to Derek Fisher's second game as a Toronto Blue Jay likely didn't go as planned. (Twitter//@Sportsnet)

After being traded from the Houston Astros for Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini and outfield prospect Cal Stevenson just before the trade deadline, Derek Fisher was solid in his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

The 25-year-old outfielder picked up his first hit and RBI as a Jay in the 9th inning to extend Toronto’s advantage to 5-2 over the Baltimore Orioles. That turned out to be the final score as the Blue Jays stretched their winning streak to five games at the time.

Saturday’s contest was a much different story for Fisher, though.

Tracking what appeared to be a routine fly ball off of the bat of Baltimore’s Trey Mancini in the bottom of the first inning at Camden Yards, Fisher badly misread the situation.

And his face paid the price as a result.

Talk about a (wait for it) cheeky play by Derek Fisher.pic.twitter.com/11xUmdFvss — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) August 3, 2019

Oof. Big oof.

Fisher stayed down for a while before being helped off of the field. He was removed from the contest with what the team called “a facial contusion.”

According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, the ensuing welt under his eye was about the size of a golf ball.

“He just missed it,” said manager Charlie Montoyo following the game, according to Davidi. “He even said it, ‘I can’t believe I missed the ball.’ We took him to the hospital right away, make sure there’s no fracture.”

At this time, the results of his CT Scan are unknown.

While Fisher’s first error of the season was quite embarrassing, it likely stung a little more after watching what the players he was dealt for did against the Seattle Mariners over the next few hours.

Sanchez started the game on the mound for the Astros and dominated. The 27-year-old righty threw six innings of no-hit ball in which he collected six strikeouts and only walked two batters. With the Mariners still without a hit following Will Harris’ sparkling seventh inning for Houston, Joe Biagini came out of the bullpen to pitch a clean eighth and set up Chris Devenski to put a bow on the combined no-hitter.

It was the 12th no-hitter in Astros history and 14th combined no-hitter in MLB history.

From Fisher’s perspective, that has got to be the literal definition of adding insult to injury.

Houston won the game 9-0 to improve their record to an American League-best 72-40. Toronto, meanwhile, lost 6-4 and fell to 45-68.

