Blue Jays demolish Minot North, improve to 4-0 in conference

Apr. 11—JAMESTOWN — Lucy Falk couldn't believe her eyes Thursday.

With no outs and bases loaded, Falk, a freshman for the Jamestown High School softball team, took a breath and squared her shoulders against Minot North pitcher Tiecyn Hertz.

Hertz let go the pitch, Falk swung and the ball proceeded to sail over the center field fence.

"I couldn't believe that it went over," Falk said. "Once I saw (Coach Meghan) Wenzel's face I was like, oh my gosh, I can't believe that this is happening. It definitely gives me more confidence at the plate."

Falk and the 2024 Blue Jays are 2-0 on Trapper Field having defeated Minot North 22-0, 16-6. Head coach Mike Soulis' crew is now 4-0 in the WDA and 4-2 overall. The next action for the Jays is slated for Tuesday against Bismarck Century. The Jays and Patriots will square off at 4:30 p.m. at Trapper Field.

"It feels good to be outside," Soulis said. "It's great that we have the bubble and we have the ability to be in there but the game is meant to be outside. It's not ideal temperatures today but with a little bit of sun, it seems like it's pretty good."

A couple of home runs gave the Jays a sound advantage in the first inning.

Senior Torrie Mack recorded the Jays' second home run of the year, notching a hit that bounced off the centerfield fence to drive in Brooke Jackson and Sophia Bond and give the Jays a 3-0 lead.

The Jays tallied a staggering 14 runs in the first inning.

The Blue Jays toned down the firepower in the second but still let off seven runs capped off with a bomb from Brooke Johnson that sailed over the left-field fence to drive in Jordan Mikkelson and Lucy Falk to make it 21-0 Blue Jays.

In total, the Jays hit three bombs in the four-and-a-half innings.

"The wind might have helped on some of that but we gave ourselves some good opportunities," Soulis said. "We had a good swing at the ball and whatever happens after that is great and we were the benefactors of three home runs off of those swings."

By the time the Jays reached the top of the fourth, the Jays' lead had stretched to 22. Sophomore Jordan Mikkelson drove in Violet Bohl on a ground ball ripped up the middle.

"I think we took a step forward from last Saturday against Sheyenne," Soulis said. "We're young but we go from one inning to the next and we're learning from each one.

"It's tough to mentally stay in a game when it's 22-0 going into the fifth inning but that is the learning process we're going through with this inexperienced group," he said. "I like where we are going as a team."

Makenna Nold toed the rubber for the Blue Jays. The senior pitcher allowed three hits and three walks but with the defensive work behind her, the Jays didn't give up a run. Nold struck out eight and let go 61 pitches total.

Falk was one of the Jays' leaders at the plate going 3-for-3. She drove in a game-high of six RBIs. Jordan Mikkelson was also 1.000 at the plate going 3-for-3. Mikkelson and Mack each tallied five RBIs.

"We've been talking to her about being aggressive and swinging the bat hard and she's learning that kind of stuff," Soulis said of Falk. "She's one who didn't play varsity ball last year but she's a good athlete and she's picking it up and she's doing well. I like the progress that she's been making."

Falk is one of four freshmen on the Blue Jay squad. The Jays also have six sophomores on the roster.

"The work we put into practice — we put that into the game today," Falk said. "(Being a younger group) we have to put a lot of work into this season but we're off to a good start and things are looking good going into the future."

Jamestown 22, Minot North 0

MN 000 00X X — 0 3 0

JHS (14)71 0XX X — 22 20 0

JHS: Makenna Nold; MN: Tiecyn Hertz. W — Nold; L — Hertz.

Highlights: JHS — Nold (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K), 2-3, RBI; Addison Graves 3-3; Brooke Jackson 3-4, 3 RBI; Torrie Mack 3-5, HR, 5 RBI; Lucy Falk 3-3, HR, 6 RBI; Jordan Mikkelson 3-3, 5 RBI; Sophia Bond 2-2; Elizabeth Nihill 1-2, RBI.

MN — Kinzy Welstad 2-3; Aubree Braaten 1-2.

Jamestown 16, Minot North 6

MN 210 210 X — 6 11 1

JHS 120 364 X — 16 11 0

JHS: Maddie Hoff; MN: Kinzy Welstad. W — Hoff; L — Welstad.

Highlights: JHS — Hoff (6 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 7 K), 1-1, 2B; Makenna Nold 3-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Lucy Falk 2-2; Jordan Mikkelson 2-3; Torrie Mack 1-4, RBI; Marissa Moltzen 1-4, 2 RBI.

MN — Cadence Shipman 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Cole Kotaska 1-3, RBI; Tiecyn Hertz 2-3, 2 2B; Kinzy Welstad 2-4; Kate Coleman 2-4, 2 RBI.