Blue Jays change Roger Centre sign in tribute to Roy Halladay

The Toronto Blue Jays and the wider Canadian baseball family lost an icon on Tuesday, when two-time Cy Young winner Roy Hallaway was killed in a tragic plane crash off the Gulf coast of Florida. He was 40.

As condolences from friends and former teammates continue to pour in, the Blue Jays marked the moment in its own way. To honour arguably the greatest pitcher to ever put on a Blue Jays uniform, on Tuesday evening, the giant electronic billboard overlooking the the Gardiner Expressway outside of Rogers Centre read “In loving memory Roy Halladay.”

Remember Roy in Toronto… outside of the Rogers Centre tonight. #RipDocHalladay pic.twitter.com/RVzPUOCquv — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 8, 2017





Earlier on Tuesday, the Blue Jays released a statement in response to the tragedy, calling Halladay ‘one of the franchise’s greatest and most respected players.’

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017





Halladay was found dead in Pasco County, Florida on Thursday after his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He became a beloved youth baseball coach in Florida after his retirement in 2013, and leaves behind his wife and two children.

His impact in Toronto ran deep, as the eight-time All-Star won one of his two Cy Young awards with the Blue Jays and pitched 12 of his 16 Major League seasons with the organization.