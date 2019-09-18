Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio becomes third player in franchise history to hit for cycle

Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (#13) after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday night. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Cavan Biggio hammered a triple in the top of the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night to complete the third cycle in the history of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The swing of the bat and the two runs it scored gave Toronto a 7-4 advantage at the time. They went on to win the game 8-5.

Jeff Frye (Apr. 16, 1989 against Kansas City) and Kelly Gruber (Aug. 17, 2001 against Texas) are the other two to complete the feat while a member of the franchise, according to Rodney Hiemstra.

Cavan’s father, Craig, also hit for the cycle back on Apr. 8, 2002. In the process, the Biggios become the second father-son duo to hit for the cycle in MLB history. Daryle and Gary Ward are the other.

“I just put my head down and ran,” Biggio said about the hit that resulted in the triple that completed his cycle, according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. “I couldn’t really feel much.”

The 24-year-old finished the night four-for-five with four RBIs and two stolen bases. He hit a two-run homer with two outs in the third inning to give Toronto a 3-2 lead, his single with the score tied at three in the sixth and his double with Baltimore up 4-3 in the eighth.

According to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, Biggio’s cycle was the first by a visiting player in the nearly 27-season history of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

