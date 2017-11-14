How the Blue Jays can find starting help via trade

While general manager Neal Huntington hasn’t sounded particularly inclined to move Gerrit Cole in the past, now is the best possible time (AP)

Going into 2018 the Toronto Blue Jays have four starters firmly in place, but one spot remains. They could address that hole internally, but options led by Joe Biagini are far from ideal. Free agency is a possibility too, but reliable pitching is awfully pricey on the open market these days.

The third option is to find a partner willing to trade a starter. That can be tricky seeing as every team could use a reliable starter, but it’s not impossible. If the Blue Jays turn over some rocks, there is pitching talent to be had.

Here are a couple of guys they could shake loose via trade:

The Horse: Gerritt Cole

Age: 27

Throws: Right

Arsenal: Four-seam Fastball, Two-seam Fastball, Slider, Curveball, Changeup

Fastball Velocity: 96.0 mph

Contract Status: Arbitration-eligible in 2018-2019, projected to earn $7.5 million in 2018

2017 stats: 8.69 K/9, 2.44 BB/9, 1.37 HR/9, 4.26 ERA and 4.08 FIP in 203 IP

How it works: Cole is coming off arguably the worst season of his career, but that doesn’t mean he’d come cheap. The 27-year-old is someone you can plug and play at the front of your rotation and one of the better power arms around.

The Pirates are looking at a closing window and they may ask themselves what exactly two years of a top-flight starter gets them at this point. What it could get them is a very strong prospect haul. If the Blue Jays are willing to provide that haul they’d be looking at a heck of a rotation.

They need an offensive boost more than they need a guy like Cole, but a pitcher of his calibre makes any contender better and the Blue Jays fancy themselves contenders in 2018. It would be a surprise for a move like this to come together, but it would be hard for Toronto to find a bigger difference maker.