How the Blue Jays can find relief help via trade

If there’s anything that a month of playoff baseball teaches us its that it’s hard to overstate the importance of a good bullpen.

Not long ago, teams – especially those of a more sabermetric inclination – would be inclined to avoid investing heavily in relief pitching due to its volatility. However, a couple of Kansas City Royals runs and some memorable playoff blowups later, the calculus looks a touch different.

The Toronto Blue Jays benefitted from the emergence of relievers like Ryan Tepera, Dominic Leone, and Danny Barnes to put together a surprisingly effective and remarkably cheap unit. Even so, reinforcements are probably in order.

Those reinforcements could come in free agency, but a more cost-effective method from a payroll perspective would be to swing a deal with another team.

Here are a couple of guys that could be available via trade:

The World-Class Gas: Kelvin Herrera

Age: 27

Throws: Right

Arsenal: Four-seam Fastball, Slider, Changeup

Fastball Velocity: 97.5 mph

Contract Status: Arbitration-eligible in 2018, projected to earn $8.3 million

2017 stats: 8.49 K/9, 3.03 BB/9, 1.37 HR/9, 4.25 ERA and 4.30 FIP in 59.1 IP

How it works: There’s no better way to emulate the Royals than to pluck away their last remaining bullpen ace. With just one year of team control remaining, Kansas City doesn’t have much to gain by holding on to Herrera, especially given his not-insignificant salary.

Herrera is undoubtedly coming off an off year, but the stuff is still there as his fastball velocity remains elite and hitting triple digits is still within reach. Arguably his best skill has traditionally been his ability to keep the ball in the park and if that can rebound it’s an especially valuable asset in this homer-happy era.