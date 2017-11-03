How the Blue Jays can find outfield help via trade

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins is unlikely to be a Toronto Blue Jay any day soon, but there’s no doubting he’s the best player on the trade market. (AFP Photo/Mike Ehrmann)

With the offseason officially on for the Toronto Blue Jays, perhaps the most obvious hole on the team resides in the corner outfield. On either side of Kevin Pillar there are no starters right now, just candidates to start.

There are a couple of free agent names the team could consider, but the trade market also has its gems. At this point it can be difficult to know who precisely might be available, but if you read between the lines there are some educated guesses to be made about how this trade market shakes out.

Here are a few outfielders the Blue Jays could swing a deal for:

The Biggest Fish: Giancarlo Stanton

Age: 27

Position(s): Right Field

Hits: Right

Throws: Right

2017 stats: .281/.376/.631, 49 HR, 132 RBI, 6.9 WAR in 692 PA

Contract Remaining: 10 years $295.45 million ($25 million club option for 2028 with a $10 million buyout), player opt-out after three years

How it works: The price tag here is unabashedly massive. Not only would an acquisition of Stanton mean taking on a mammoth contract, the Miami Marlins would also command a substantial return. The Shapiro-Atkins front office doesn’t seem the type to be comfortable paying both dollars and big-time prospects for a player. That’s more of an Alex Anthopoulos move. So it’s fair to think of this one as highly unlikely.

[Follow Yahoo Canada Sports on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter]

That said, if the Blue Jays were willing to throw caution to the wind a bit, Stanton is the guy to do it for. In a league where the ball is flying farther than ever, the 2016 Home Run Derby champ showed that he’s a cut above the rest, leading the league in longballs by a wide margin. Rarely does a superstar in his prime become available, and although Stanton’s contract is sizeable, it could wind up downright reasonable as salary inflation around the game continues. He’s also at an age where he could help anchor the probable last ride of Josh Donaldson in 2018 and stick around to contribute to the next wave.