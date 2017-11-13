How the Blue Jays can find middle infield help via trade

Jose Iglesias #1 of the Detroit Tigers has always been a shortstop, but he has the athleticism to take on second base also. (AP)

The cliche exists in baseball – as it does in hockey – that you win with strength up the middle. Since it’s a phrase that pertains to neither offence nor pitching it’s safe to say it’s a bit of an oversimplification.

However, this offseason the Toronto Blue Jays could certainly stand to improve their depth in the middle – specifically the middle infield. Troy Tulowitzki and Devon Travis could theoretically be an above-average combo there, but neither of them can be counted on to stay healthy. As a result, the Blue Jays need some insurance that can provide a little more at those spots than Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney did this year.

Last month we looked at how they could do that via free agency. Here are a few guys they could target to fill that hole on the trade market:

The Defensive Wizard: Jose Iglesias

Age: 27

Position(s): Shortstop

Hits: Right

Throws: Right

2017 stats: .255/.288/.369, 6 HR, 54 RBI, 1.6 WAR in 489 PA

Contract Remaining: Arbitration-eligible for 2018, projected to earn $5.6 million

How it works: Last season the Blue Jays’ defence became a serious problem area and Iglesias is one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. That alone is the beginning of a solid fit.

There are a few problems though as he lacks experience at second base, he’s accustomed to full-time work, and he doesn’t add much at the plate. The former two points could be especially problematic given a healthy Tulowitzki would demand the majority of time at shortstop. That said, Iglesias clearly has the athletic ability to excel at the keystone and he’s provided between 1.6 and 2.0 WAR in each of the last four years. Those numbers are not outstanding, but they’re solid, and that kind of consistency is valuable.